City of Naperville Fleet Services Division Ranks No. 6 in the NAFA 100 Best Fleets Competition

City of Naperville Report

The City of Naperville’s Department of Public Works Fleet Services Division, which provides routine and emergency maintenance and repair for all City vehicles and equipment, has been named No. 6 in “The 100 Best Fleets in the Americas” ranking by the National Association of Fleet Administrators (NAFA). The City’s fleet team has ranked among the 100 Best Fleets for 13 years running. This is the City’s highest ranking yet.

The 100 Best Fleets in the Americas program recognizes peak-performing fleet operations among all public fleets in North and South America. The competition ranks agencies based on several categories, including accountability, technology utilization, financial management, staff development, and resource stewardship. The program is widely regarded as a national benchmark for excellence in fleet management.

The team continues to perform at or above industry standards across several key areas, including:

operational efficiency with direct billable hours at 85.6%, well within the industry target of 80–90%,

maintenance effectiveness with scheduled repairs at 85.9%, exceeding the 80% benchmark,

inventory management with inventory variance reduced to 0.44%, significantly better than the industry goal of under 3%,

and quality control with rework repairs remaining under 1%, far outperforming the 5% industry threshold.

In addition, the division has demonstrated excellence through continued APWA (American Public Works Accreditation) since 2006, the development of an in-house motor pool tool in collaboration with Naperville’s Information Technology Department, a data-driven vehicle replacement plan and scoring model, and strategic fuel procurement that has kept expenses below OPIS benchmarks. The division has also invested strongly in staff development through new and renewed ASE/EVT certifications and training hours, and by implementing a step-up lead program that supports continuity of operations and succession planning.

Congratulations, Jordan Gilbert, Heavy Equipment Technician III!

This year also marks the first year Naperville has received national recognition at the individual level. Naperville’s Jordan Gilbert, Heavy Equipment Technician III, was ranked in the Top 5 for NAFA Technician of the Year. Gilbert has been with Naperville’s Fleet Services team for 10 years. His accomplishments include interim leadership experience as Heavy Equipment Lead, 86.6% direct billable hours, renewal of 13 of his 42 ASE & EVT certifications, multiple master-level certifications across fire apparatus, ambulances, and heavy vehicles, and leadership-level EVT certifications. Gilbert’s recognition reflects both individual excellence and the high standards upheld across the entire Fleet team.

These achievements are a strong example of how disciplined operations, strategic investment, and cross-department collaboration contribute to high-performing support services. The City of Naperville gratefully acknowledges the efforts of the entire Fleet Services team.

More information about the award and the top 100 list can be found at www.nafa.org/awards/the-100-best-fleets.

For more information on the City of Naperville, visit www.naperville.il.us.

Photos courtesy City of Naperville.