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Annual Kite Fly Event Returns June 7 at Frontier Sports Complex

Naperville Park District
By Naperville Park District

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Families invited to witness amazing kites at this free event

The 19th annual Kite Fly, hosted by the Naperville Park District and presented by The Branch, will be held at Frontier Sports Complex, located at 3380 Cedar Glade Drive, on Sunday, June 7 from noon to 4PM. This free event gives families the opportunity to view ginormous, spectacular kites flown by professional kite enthusiasts from Chicago Kite. Attendees can also join in on the fun and fly their own kites.

In addition to the kite-flying festivities, attendees can also enjoy a variety of live music performances. This year, Prairie Sky Quintet, Naperville Municipal Big Band’s Big Band Combo, and the Neuqua Valley High School’s Gold and Blue student steel bands will delight visitors with their high-energy performances beginning at noon.

Additionally, returning to the 2026 Kite Fly is the popular Games from Around the World, hosted by KidsMatter. This interactive activity lets families get a glimpse into different cultures throughout the world by playing a variety of traditional games. Kids can also grab a passport and earn stickers from stations representing different countries.

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Naperville Park District
Naperville Park Districthttp://www.napervilleparks.org/
Created in 1966, the Naperville Park District is an independent, municipal agency serving the recreation needs of its residents. An Illinois Distinguished Agency since 1994, the District is one of only 1% of park districts across the country to be nationally accredited through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA). The Naperville Park District’s mission is to provide recreation and park experiences that promote healthy lives, healthy minds and a healthy community. The District maintains and operates more than 2,400 acres with 137 parks and provides more than 1,500 recreational, arts and environmental programs and special events annually. Included within the District’s operations are two championship golf courses, a multitude of playgrounds, trails, athletic courts and sports fields, Fort Hill Activity Center, Knoch Knolls Nature Center, two inline skating and skateboarding facilities, the Millennium Carillon, a paddle boat quarry, historic Centennial Beach, and the beautiful Riverwalk.
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