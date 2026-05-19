Annual Kite Fly Event Returns June 7 at Frontier Sports Complex

Families invited to witness amazing kites at this free event

The 19th annual Kite Fly, hosted by the Naperville Park District and presented by The Branch, will be held at Frontier Sports Complex, located at 3380 Cedar Glade Drive, on Sunday, June 7 from noon to 4PM. This free event gives families the opportunity to view ginormous, spectacular kites flown by professional kite enthusiasts from Chicago Kite. Attendees can also join in on the fun and fly their own kites.

In addition to the kite-flying festivities, attendees can also enjoy a variety of live music performances. This year, Prairie Sky Quintet, Naperville Municipal Big Band’s Big Band Combo, and the Neuqua Valley High School’s Gold and Blue student steel bands will delight visitors with their high-energy performances beginning at noon.

Additionally, returning to the 2026 Kite Fly is the popular Games from Around the World, hosted by KidsMatter. This interactive activity lets families get a glimpse into different cultures throughout the world by playing a variety of traditional games. Kids can also grab a passport and earn stickers from stations representing different countries.