Tackle joys of fishing while watching wildlife in May Watts Park

Local fishing opportunities abound all around the pond at May Watts Park.

Just north of the footbridge in May Watts Park, a dad and his two young children had high hopes for the catch of the day. At the north edge of the pond, a large group of young anglers were happy with many successes while solitary fishermen were spotted here and there along the shoreline.

Mindful of many small catches on the line at May Watts Park, more than a few times other anglers, all ages, have been known to ask, “Are there any big fish in this pond?”

Over the past 30 years, PN has observed largemouth bass, catfish, koi and carp in the pond at May Watts. Many of those big fish have been photographed such as dozens of great big carp splashing on May 17, 2026.

During spawning season, mid-April through June, the big fish likely are carp. They swim close to the shoreline where they appear to have their eyes out for cameras. It’s always fascinating to watch the large fish splash, flip, flop and jump as they release eggs and sperm into the warm shallow water. May 17, 2026, at noon was one of those times.

Unlike other spawning seasons in the past when spawning seemed to be along the west end of the footbridge, fish were getting together, creating quite a bunch of noisy splashing on the north side of the bridge this time.

While watching all those young anglers receive a fishing lesson at May Watts Pond on May 17, we couldn’t help but think of the Chinese proverb…

‘Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.’

Go fish!

Often when folks are fishing, they say they appreciate the great outdoors to experience freedom while observing nature. Whether spending time along the shoreline casting for a big one or watching a bobber signal a bluegill is on the line, fishing frees anglers of all ages from stresses in everyday environment. Fishing also teaches patience. And that’s a good thing.

Longtime readers of PN know that nothing brings on the sense of being alive more than unplugging from electronic devices and rebuilding personal reserves during time spent with nature. And one way to experience that feeling is with a fishing pole in hand, waiting for a tug on the line and reeling in the catch, large or small.

When our two sons were in middle school, they’d often cure their spring fever by grabbing their fishing poles, tackle box and a container of frozen corn for bait, then head to May Watts Pond. They claimed they were “resting and relaxing” after school before starting on homework. Those good times will long be remembered.

During treks to local parks, we just happened upon all ages experiencing the joys of fishing practically in our own backyard. Be safe and healthy while enjoying the great outdoors.

‘Be patient and calm – for no one can catch fish in anger.’

—Herbert Hoover (1874-1964) 31st U.S. President

What’s more, fishing piers along the Naperville Riverwalk and shorelines along the DuPage River provide opportunities to drop a line. Lake Osborne behind the Naperville Public Safety Center along Aurora Avenue and Whalon Lake in the Will County Forest Preserve also are good places to fish. —PN