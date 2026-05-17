Photo Gallery: Naperville Municipal Band Spring Concert 5/17/2026

The Naperville Municipal Band performed its Spring Concert titled Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue at Neuqua Valley High School on Sunday May 17, 2026.

Under the leadership of Emily Binder, Conductor and Music Director; and Bill Jastrow, Associate Director, the Naperville Municipal Band shared the stage with the NMB Big Band directed by Tracy Oliver. Vocals were sung by Summer Kwai.

In addition, guest conductor Stephen Squires led the Naperville Municipal Band when it performed “The Hounds of Spring” and “Alerseelen.”

Retired from a distinguished career as a professor of music, Squires’ current professional appointments include Music Director of several Illinois groups including the Fox Valley Orchestra in Aurora, Millar Brass Ensemble in Evanston and Illinois Brass Band in Arlington Heights.

Six high school interns from Indian Prairie School District 204 also were recognized for performing with the NMB this spring. High school musicians from Metea Valley were Ava Hensley, horn; Atticus Huenecke, trombone; Robbie Isenberg, flute. Musicians from Neuqua Valley were Kaylee Shen, percussion, and Shubhaang Varma, clarinet. And from Waubonsie Valley High School was Gwendolyn Narney who plays trumpet.

Looking ahead, Master of Ceremonies Steve Lord was mindful of Thursday evenings in June, July and August, noting summer NMB concerts in Central Park begin at 7:30PM June 4 through August 13.

All NMB performances are free to attend. Park benches are available. Many band fans bring their own collapsible chairs or blankets to spread on the ground. BYO refreshments.

The annual concert in tribute to Independence Day, complete with six canons timed to sound when the NMB performs the 1812 Overture, is titled “Happy 250th America.” It’s planned for Thurs., July 2. Plan a picnic! It promises to be a blast!

For more information and updates, visit www.napervilleband.org.

Find many photo galleries featuring past Naperville Municipal Band Concerts on this PN website, too.