Naperville Gardener – Getting To Know Illinois Milkweed

It’s finally time to get out in our gardens to evaluate the plants, trees and shrubs that survived this crazy winter and consider adding new ones to our home landscape. One group of perennials that I hope will make your shopping list is “milkweed.” These plants were designated the Official State Wildflower in 2017, having been recognized as important nectar sources to pollinators and essential to the larval state of the monarch butterfly.

Milkweeds die to the ground every winter, so if you have some in your gardens, look for shoots coming up. Some gardeners use plant labels throughout their gardens to help them protect plants that have yet to emerge. Others have detailed journals that describe the location of perennials and bulbs so that they, too, won’t be disturbed.

Milkweed thrives in Illinois and there are more than 20 species in colors that include green, orange, pink, purple and red. Surely one of these would be a welcome addition to your garden!

Pollinators visit milkweed flowers for their nectar, but monarch butterfly larvae only eat milkweed plants. In very simple terms, no milkweed, no monarch butterflies.

According to an Illinois website, “as of 2020, five species of milkweed are listed as endangered in Illinois with one of those species also listed as threatened federally.”

Pollinator populations are declining, too. This cycle needs our help. If monarch butterflies can’t find milkweed, their offspring won’t survive and develop from larvae into butterflies. If milkweed plants aren’t pollinated by monarch butterflies and other pollinators, they won’t be able to reproduce either. No pollinators, no milkweed plants.

Hopefully, I have motivated you to add a milkweed or two to your garden. You will love watching the butterflies flit about and know that you are helping both them and milkweed plants, too.