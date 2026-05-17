Lizzy’s Fund: One of Naperville’s Finest

We Napervillians are fortunate. We can be proud of the honors and awards bestowed upon our community. While these awards are impressive, it’s important to remember that a community is made up of individuals.

One such individual is Andrew “Drew” Applegate. Drew is an 18 year old who was born and raised in Naperville. A graduating senior from Naperville Central High School, he has a bright future ahead of him.

As a Safety for Central’s Redhawk football team and a rugby player, he embodies the spirit of our community’s outstanding young people. He has been accepted to Iowa State University for the fall semester, where he plans to study engineering and hopes to become either a mechanical or civil engineer. His parents, Jennifer and Adam, are incredibly proud of him—as any family would be.

But while Drew is a typical Naperville young person, his individual traits are what we truly admire here at Lizzy’s Fund.

We first met Drew two years ago.

He shared, “I first decided to volunteer because my sister, Jessica, was involved in the Lizzy’s Fund Seniors for Seniors program, visiting at St. Patrick’s. I thought it was a very cool opportunity—something I was very interested in.”

The Seniors for Seniors program brings volunteers and senior dogs to visit senior residents. Jessica, now a valued volunteer and a high school sophomore, began working with our group in 6th grade. Her experiences clearly sparked Drew’s interest. With his generous personality and without hesitation, he joined our group, wanting to make a difference—and he certainly has.

As Drew says, “Volunteering at St. Patrick’s with the dogs makes me happy and puts a smile on my face. It is very special to me and makes me feel good.”

Drew is a frequent volunteer during our twice monthly visits. He is dedicated and thoughtful, seeking out as many residents as he can, patiently talking with each one and asking about their day. He introduces the senior dog in his care and shares the dog’s story as residents eagerly listen. He takes his time with each person, making sure they feel heard and appreciated.

St. Patrick’s is not the only place Drew has given his time. He’s volunteered at Loaves and Fishes and once participated in an impromptu effort to help a military veteran who could no longer maintain the yard his late wife had lovingly cared for. What an amazing young man.

We don’t know exactly why Drew chose the Lizzy’s Fund Seniors for Seniors program to share his kindness and warm smile. Whatever the reason, we are truly grateful that he chooses to spend two weekend days with us each month. He makes a remarkable difference in the lives of everyone he encounters.

He is truly one of Naperville’s finest.