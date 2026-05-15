Water Main Replacements on Ogden Avenue and Washington Street

Work is expected to begin the week of May 18 and continue through the fall of 2026.

City of Naperville Report

Motorists should expect lane reductions and increased travel times on Ogden Avenue and Washington Street beginning the week of May 18, as crews replace the aging water main on Ogden Avenue between Washington Street and Wright Street and Washington Street between Ogden Avenue and Bauer Road. Pending weather and unforeseen circumstances, work is expected to continue through October 2026.

Work in this area to replace the existing cast iron water main pipe installed in the 1950s and 1960s, which has reached the end of its useful life, began in the spring of 2025 and was temporarily paused during the fall and winter. Beginning the week of May 18, crews will restart work to replace the old water main with a new upsized 16” pipe in accordance with City standards. Work will also include the replacement of the water valves, hydrants and services along the length of the water main.

A second phase of similar work on Ogden Avenue between Washington Street and Naper North High School to continue the improvements initiated in the first phase and enhance system reliability is scheduled to begin in early summer, pending weather and no major timeline changes. Additional details about this work and related traffic impacts for the next stages of work will be shared in advance.

Motorists can expect ongoing lane closures and traffic pattern changes as the work progresses. Crews will generally work from Monday through Friday from 7AM to 3:30PM. Occasionally, it may be necessary for the work to continue beyond 3:30PM; however, crews should be off the site by 5PM. Motorists are urged to use caution and follow posted signage, exercise patience, and allow additional travel time when traveling in these areas. There may be occasional disruptions to water service. In those instances, crews will make every effort to notify residents proactively.

For more details and maps of the impacted areas as well as additional ongoing water main replacement projects, visit www.naperville.il.us/watermain-replacements.

In addition to the work on Ogden and Washington, several other Naperville Water Utility water main replacement projects are underway over the summer to replace aging water mains. These replacements reduce water main breaks, increase water flow and service reliability, lower maintenance costs, and extend the life of the system.

For more information on the City of Naperville, visit www.naperville.il.us.