National Police Week Is Remembered in Naperville

Members of the community gathered for a Peace Officers Memorial Observance at 9:30AM today, May 15, “in memory of many… in honor of all.” Since 1962, when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as “Peace Officers Memorial Day,” the public observance has been held annually in conjunction with National Police Week as a tribute to law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty. The 2026 observance again was held in front of the Naperville Public Safety Memorial Plaza at the Naperville Public Safety Center along Aurora Avenue. (PN Photo)

2026 National Police Week runs May 10 to May 16

The 2026 Peace Officers Memorial Observance was presented on the sixth day of National Police Week at the Naperville Public Safety Center. The Naperville ceremony remembers law enforcement officers nationwide who have died in the line of duty while recognizing all public safety officers who continue to serve their communities.

The National Anthem was sung beautifully by Officer Katie Moore.

The observance included solemn and appreciative opening remarks by Councilman Josh McBroom, serving as Mayor Pro Tem.

After the opening prayer by NPD Chaplain Mike Abron, Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres provided heartfelt reflection that included statistics from 2025.

Washington Memorial Now Pays Tribute to 363 Officers

In 2026, the names of 363 officers who died in the line of duty were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC.

These 363 officers included 111 Officers who died during 2025 as well as 252 Officers who died in previous years (before 2025) but whose stories of sacrifice had been lost to history until now.

In 2025 111 Law Enforcement Officer fatalities decreased 25% compared to previous year

44 – Firearms-related fatalities claimed the lives of 44 officers in 2025, which represents an 15% decrease from the 52 officers killed by gunfire in 2024, and was the leading cause of death.

34 – Traffic-related fatalities decreased by 23% with 34 deaths in 2025, compared to 44 deaths in 2024.

33 – Other Causes and Fatalities: The “other” cause category has decreased 37% from 52 in 2024 to 33 in 2025. This “other” category includes long-term illnesses related to the September 11th terror attacks, acute medical events brought on by extreme and/or stressful events experienced on-duty, and a variety of rare yet significant fatal incidents.

Two Illinois officers died in the line of duty in 2025. They were Police Officer Krystal Rivera of the Chicago Police Department and Detective Timothy Jones of the Park Forest Police Department. No officers from Naperville were killed.

Click Here for Photos from the 2026 Ceremony by James Hoch Photography

Naperville Public Safety Memorial Plaza

In the late 1990s, a local group of citizens began raising private funds for the Naperville Public Safety Memorial Plaza where the National Police Week observance has occurred ever since 2001. The idea for the granite memorial, in partnership with funding from the City of Naperville, had come from NPD Capt. Jon Ripsky. Ripsky served as a sworn officer for 43 years, rising through the ranks from 1962 until his retirement as a Captain in 2003. Ripsky died at age 81 in 2022.

(Click here for the history of NPD vehicles written by Ripsky and how they kept the community safe.)

The granite walls of the memorial are engraved with names of past personnel. Space also is devoted to members who died while serving, such as Jon Ripsky’s father, Officer Michael F. C. Ripsky, as well as those individuals who died in the line of duty. The group’s aim always has been to recognize the difficult work of all first responders from the Naperville police and fire departments, showing appreciation for their risk and sacrifice during serious situations.

National Police Week Events

National Police Week also was remembered during the annual Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) Dinner, a time when the exemplary work of Naperville police personnel is recognized by the community. The dinner began at 6PM Thurs., May 14, hosted by Meson Sabika. The 2026 CAPS Dinner for the NPD was sold out.

Find photos and awards of the 2026 CAPS Dinner by Jim Hoch at James Hoch Photography.

For information about future CAPS events, visit www.napervillecaps.com.