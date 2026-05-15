Movies With Tarek – ‘The Sheep Detectives’

With flocks of sheep and a mystery surrounding, this is one that is family-friendly with many moments of joyfulness. There are also spy flick elements that continuously float in a humorous matter. The Sheep Detectives, directed by Kyle Balda, is quite stellar and I found myself intrigued. The involvement of talking animals and trying to solve a mystery lent an enthusiastic vibe tocreate a film that can only be described as a ride of joy.

The man in charge of the sheep is George Hardy, played by Hugh Jackman. The sheep are Cloud (voiced by Regina Hall), Sir Ritchfield (voiced by Patrick Stewart), Zora (voiced by Bella Ramsey), Sebastian (voiced by Bryan Cranston), and Lily (voiced by Julia Dreyfus). There are more sheep, but these are the main ones that grasped my attention the most. George reads novels to his sheep every night until there comes a day when he goes missing.

The sheep put on their police hats and go into search party mode. There is also an actual officer handling the case – Officer Tim Derry, played by Nicholas Braun. With George gone there is an amount of suspicion. The sheep do anything in their power to find him and the clues.

The ability of this film to encompass family values is extraordinary. It knows how to be in tune with what is going on and the type of audience to whom it is it is speaking. There are moments of confusion – primarily with the missing owner.

Overall, though, there are wits and tricks from the sheep and the humans. There are also powers of authority to mix things up, including a greedy journalist named Elliot Matthews, played by Nicholas Galitzine. There is also a woman named Lydia Harbottle, played by Emma Thompson. These two may havesomething to do with the vanishing of George. The sheep and Officer Tim feel they have mischievous aspects to the case as well. The writing lays out the storyline, but the sheep cross thatline to makes it enticing and highly entertaining.

The vastness of value is where The Sheep Detectives feels surreal. It is a film that creates a new era of talking animals in films. It incorporates the buddy side with lots of horn banging to go along with it. An authentic new direction from the mind of Balda, as he delivers to his audience these sheep going into Sherlock Holmes territory. They do the best they can to play the detectives with some being ridiculous and others being smarter than their peers.

Regardless, their actions get a response. Jackman is not in the film much, but his presence is of importance and matters to the story. Deep down, the talking sheep and Braun are the ones who are wonderful. They steal this film.

Joyful and remarkable, this is a movie not just for families. There are bits of mature humor, but overall it is a fun and unforgettable watch. The mystery of a disappearance brings more clarity and interactive feels with talking sheep. I admire The Sheep Detectives.

Three-and-a-half out of four stars.