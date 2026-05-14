Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: May 15-17

Looking for the perfect way to spend your weekend in Naperville? From savoring delicious meals at local restaurants to enjoying live music, community events, shopping and family-friendly activities, find plenty happening around town. Whether you’re planning a relaxing outing or a full weekend of fun, Naperville offers something for everyone around every corner. And it seems, there’s always something new to add to longtime traditions in the great outdoors. Goslings Are Growing All in a Row! Find Goose Families at May Watts Pond

Friday

Cop on a Rooftop

5 to 11AM at area Dunkin’ locations

Join the Naperville Police Department for the Dunkin’ Cop on a Rooftop event on Friday, May 15, and help us in our support of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois! A donation of any amount will earn you a coupon for a free donut. Other items, such as Torch Run T-shirts, hats and pins will also be sold for various donation amounts. For starters in Naperville, find Cops on a Rooftop at 1580 Ogden Avenue, just north of Aurora Avenue. Then head to the Dunkin’ located at 1991 Brookdale Road.

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. And this weekend Kreger’s is back with brats on the grill. Let Tim and Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-made salads, fresh-baked buns, pickles, desserts and more. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com. Call today for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday.

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Fridays and Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Planning to plant this weekend? Always remember to call 811 in advance of any digging project.

Saturday

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open at its new location every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open again for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now hiring servers, bussers, greeters, cooks, etc., to support its new Naperville location at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. Anyone looking for an opportunity with a growing food service business that values hard work and community is welcome to take a look and apply here: hubs.ly/Q03YbRWc0. (For more information about Rosie’s co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how the restaurant helps support the mission of the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, click here and check out an earlier post on this website that helps tell the history of this diner with a purpose, also a tribute to Rosie the Riveter.) And next week, look for volunteers distributing Buddy Poppies. Thanks for all support that benefits Veterans in need.

ISKCON Naperville – Govinda’s Summer Food & Wedding Showcase Festival 2026

11AM to 9PM at ISKCON Temple of Naperville – 1505 McDowell Road 60563

Experience a vibrant celebration of culture, cuisine and wedding inspiration at ISKCON Naperville’s Govinda’s Summer Food Festival & Wedding Showcase. This full-day community event brings together delicious vegetarian and vegan food, live cooking stations, street food favorites, kids’ activities, music and a beautifully staged wedding setup for couples exploring venues and decor ideas.​​​​ Visitors can enjoy a Mini Wedding Thali, explore North & South Indian delicacies, watch live dosa and chaat stations and meet top wedding vendors, including photographers, decorators, bridal wear specialists and more. The event also features mehendi, face painting, games and festive ambiance for all ages. More info at www.iskconnaperville.org/festivals-events.

Third Asian Heritage Fest

Noon to 5PM at Mall of India – 776 S. Route 59 Naperville, IL 60540

AIANA team is excited to invite you to the Third Asian Heritage Fest on May 16, 2026, at Mall of India, Naperville, IL. Once again, AIANA brings you colorful performances from all of Asia, a variety of Asian cuisines, country booths with activities for young and old to enjoy, colorful henna and vendors offering clothes, jewelry, etc. for sale. This event is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and a grant from the City of Naperville. Don’t miss it!

SHO KALBI Steakhouse is open

The recently established SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is now open 4:30PM to 9:30PM Wednesdays through Mondays (Closed Tuesdays) at 2764 Aurora Avenue.

Open since December, SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is prepared to serve dinners six days a week, Wednesday through Monday. The refined Korean and Japanese dining experience presents a barbecue destination with a delicious menu featuring premium beef and everything fresh for the best flavor and tenderness. For the menu and/or reservations, visit www.shokalbi.com. Also, make reservations by calling (331) 249-6684. Find plenty of convenient free parking right outside SHO.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s.

NAMI DuPage’s Shine a Light Gala: Growing Hope

5:30PM at Marriott Naperville – 1801 N. Naper Blvd, Naperville, IL 60563

Join NAMI DuPage May 16, 2026 for an evening dedicated to Growing Hope. We’ll come together as a community to celebrate resilience, cultivate connection, and support mental health programs that help individuals and families thrive. Your presence helps hope take root and grow. The evening will begin with Check-In & Cocktails at 5:30PM, offering time to gather with fellow advocates, community leaders, and supporters who believe in the power of hope and recovery. Dinner will be served at 7PM, followed by a meaningful program highlighting the impact of our work and the lives touched through your support. For more information or to buy tickets click go to namidupage.org/gala.

Sunday

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and Motorcycle Show

10:30AM – 12:30PM at Water Street – 120 Water Street, Naperville, IL

Visit Water Street in Downtown Naperville for a Vintage and Classic Motorcycle show to raise awareness for Prostate Cancer Research and Men’s Health organized by the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (www.gentlemansride.com). 95.9 The River will be onsite covering the event and the Chicago band, Tank and the Beez (Tank and the Beez) will be playing early folk music to celebrate the Dapper dressed gentlemen and gentle ladies who will be riding for this important cause. Come early to get a good spot. The event is free to the public and open to the whole family.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available.

Naperville Municipal Band Spring Concert

3PM at Neuqua Valley High School – 2360 95th St, Naperville, IL 60564

The Naperville Municipal Band will perform its Spring Concert titled Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue. The concert will also feature the NMB Big Band and guest conductor Stephen Squires. All NMB performances are free to attend. (And remember to mark Thursday evenings in June, July and August. Summer NMB concerts in Central Park begin at 7:30PM June 4 through August 13.)

See what’s new for spring! Shop & Dine Downtown

No matter the season, find plenty to do throughout downtown Naperville where gift certificates are good choices!

Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are valid for use at more than 150-plus downtown shops, spas, restaurants and Hotel Indigo. Designed to celebrate every season, gift cards may be purchased in any amount from $10-$500. Check out the downtown directory for the full listing of establishments accepting gift cards. Note also, Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are available for purchase at the Downtown Naperville Alliance, 131 West Jefferson Avenue, Suite 223, 9AM-3PM Monday thru Friday.

And be prepared for the annual return of the Riverwalk Duck Race at 11AM Fri., June 5. Raffle tickets ($10 each) went on sale April 20. Be first on your block to take a quack. go.rallyup.com/riverwalk-duck-race/Campaign/Details.