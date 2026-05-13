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Memorial Day Weekend 2026 / Naperville Park District Hours of Operation

Naperville Park District
By Naperville Park District

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Kindly review facility hours prior to Memorial Day Weekend.

The Naperville Park District announces its hours of operation for the following facilities for Memorial Day Weekend, Sat., May 23 to Mon., May 25.

Fort Hill Activity Center (20 Fort Hill Dr.)

                OPEN:  May 23-24 (Regular Hours)

                OPEN:  May 25 (6AM-3PM)

Springbrook and Naperbrook Golf Courses (2220 83rd St. and 22204 W. 111th St/Hassert Blvd.)

                OPEN:  May 23-25 (Regular Hours)

Sportsman’s Park Trapshooting Range (735 S. West St.)

                OPEN:  May 23-25 (Regular Hours)

Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center (305 W. Jackson Ave.)

                OPEN:  May 23 (for scheduled programs)

                CLOSED:  May 24-25

Knoch Knolls Nature Center (320 Knoch Knolls Rd.)

                OPEN:  May 23 (Regular Hours)

                CLOSED:  May 24-25

Centennial Beach (500 W. Jackson Ave.)

                OPEN:  Sat., May 23 (11AM-8PM)

                OPEN:  Sun., May 24 (11AM-6PM)

                OPEN:  Mon., May 25 (9:00-10:55AM Members Only Adult Float; 11AM-6PM public hours)

Paddleboat Quarry (441 Aurora Ave.)

                OPEN: May 23-25 (10AM-7PM)

Hours of Operation Submitted by Naperville Park District / PN File Photos

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Naperville Park District
Naperville Park Districthttp://www.napervilleparks.org/
Created in 1966, the Naperville Park District is an independent, municipal agency serving the recreation needs of its residents. An Illinois Distinguished Agency since 1994, the District is one of only 1% of park districts across the country to be nationally accredited through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA). The Naperville Park District’s mission is to provide recreation and park experiences that promote healthy lives, healthy minds and a healthy community. The District maintains and operates more than 2,400 acres with 137 parks and provides more than 1,500 recreational, arts and environmental programs and special events annually. Included within the District’s operations are two championship golf courses, a multitude of playgrounds, trails, athletic courts and sports fields, Fort Hill Activity Center, Knoch Knolls Nature Center, two inline skating and skateboarding facilities, the Millennium Carillon, a paddle boat quarry, historic Centennial Beach, and the beautiful Riverwalk.
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