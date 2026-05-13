Memorial Day Weekend 2026 / Naperville Park District Hours of Operation

Kindly review facility hours prior to Memorial Day Weekend.
The Naperville Park District announces its hours of operation for the following facilities for Memorial Day Weekend, Sat., May 23 to Mon., May 25.
Fort Hill Activity Center (20 Fort Hill Dr.)
OPEN: May 23-24 (Regular Hours)
OPEN: May 25 (6AM-3PM)
Springbrook and Naperbrook Golf Courses (2220 83rd St. and 22204 W. 111th St/Hassert Blvd.)
OPEN: May 23-25 (Regular Hours)
Sportsman’s Park Trapshooting Range (735 S. West St.)
OPEN: May 23-25 (Regular Hours)
Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center (305 W. Jackson Ave.)
OPEN: May 23 (for scheduled programs)
CLOSED: May 24-25
Knoch Knolls Nature Center (320 Knoch Knolls Rd.)
OPEN: May 23 (Regular Hours)
CLOSED: May 24-25
Centennial Beach (500 W. Jackson Ave.)
OPEN: Sat., May 23 (11AM-8PM)
OPEN: Sun., May 24 (11AM-6PM)
OPEN: Mon., May 25 (9:00-10:55AM Members Only Adult Float; 11AM-6PM public hours)
Paddleboat Quarry (441 Aurora Ave.)
OPEN: May 23-25 (10AM-7PM)
Hours of Operation Submitted by Naperville Park District / PN File Photos