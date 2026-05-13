Know a Veteran who’d like to walk or ride in the Memorial Day Parade?

Memorial Day is the time set aside on the last Monday in May to commemorate American military personnel that died in all wars, recognizing and honoring the families that served by giving the ultimate sacrifice. This year, Memorial Day is May 25.

All Veterans are welcomed to walk or ride in the annual Memorial Day Parade stepping off at 10:30AM Mon., May 25, along Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville. Organizers of Naperville Memorial Day observances are eager for the community again to express appreciation to all men and women and their families who have served.

Paul Hinterlong again is accepting reservations to ride in vintage vehicles until May 14. To reserve a spot contact Hinterlong at (630) 470-5639.

Kindly note that only Veterans and Active Duty personnel will be walking in the Veterans’ group during the parade. Any Veteran with children or other family members will be able to ride the Naperville Trolley designated for Veterans.

Vintage Vehicles Pay Tribute to Veterans

Veterans unable to walk the parade route who would like to ride in a vintage or classic car have been invited to submit their name, branch of service, conflict served and contact information to Hinterlong. (Note how Veterans are recognized with information posted on vintage vehicles. That’s why early registration is required. Hinterlong needs info in advance to create signs.) Requests for a car should be submitted by May 14. Any Veteran who did not request a vehicle will be able to ride in one of the Naperville Trolleys on May 25.

Looking toward Memorial Day, plans are to continue featuring the regular schedule of events beginning with wreath laying at 7:30AM Mon., May 25, at the Dan Shanower, Sept 11 Memorial along the Riverwalk, noted 2026 Memorial Day Parade Chairman Leo Jaime, Past Commander of the VFW.

Spectators are welcome on Memorial Day as Veterans resume their normal day of activities, honoring this nation’s fallen brothers and sisters, and families that have given the ultimate sacrifice.

Red, white and blue are the colors of the day when spectators stand and applaud all along the parade route in appreciation as units of Veterans march in the Naperville Memorial Day Parade, a local tradition that dates back nearly 100 years, added Jaime.

Also, in addition to the Naperville Municipal Band as well as middle school and high school marching bands, the 50 Flag Unit and Navy Band from Great Lakes (Recruit Training Command) will return to march in the parade.

Kindly note that every year, the deadline to submit an entry in the Naperville Memorial Day Parade is May 1. Additional information about the Parade including the line-up of entries and marching bands is available at napervillememorialdayparade.org.