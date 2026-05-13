Behind the Scenes for Independence

When I think of the American Revolution, I think of two groups of people: the Patriots and the Loyalists.

Yet, in a PBS special on the Revolution, the narrator said we should not forget two other groups of people who were living in the colonies, the Black people and the Indigenous Americans.

Edward Ayres of the American Revolution Museum in Yorktown, Virginia, said that slaves joined the side that they thought would be most likely to grant them personal freedom. It must have been hard for them to listen to white patriots, especially those owning slaves, give passionate speeches about wanting freedom from King George III.

While our founding fathers talked about equality of men, the northern states didn’t pass laws to abolish slavery until 1804, and it took the Civil War to abolish slavery in all the states.

Black Heroes of the American Revolution are listed on the website History.com. Crispus Attucks was a runaway enslaved man of African and Indigenous descent. He was a sailor and a rope maker, and was the first colonist to die before the fight for freedom even began. He was killed in 1770 when British soldiers fired on civilians during a street brawl that later became known as the Boston Massacre.

James Armistead LaFayette was a slave who joined the Patriots. He pretended to be a runaway slave and infiltrated the British Army. His efforts as a double agent provided the Patriots with the information they needed to execute the Siege of Yorktown which effectively ended the War.

Whether as slaves or free, Black colonists contributed to the Patriots’ cause throughout the entire American Revolution.

In the Proclamation of 1763, King George III reserved the land west of the Appalachians for Indigenous Americans. When the Second Continental Congress was having difficulty paying the Patriot soldiers, some suggested that there should be a bonus to soldiers who fought until the end of the war. They would be given $20 and 100 acres of land west of the Appalachians. Like the Black Americans, the Indigenous people had to decide which side they would support. The Oneida, Seneca and Tuscarora tribes sided with the Patriots.

Polly Cooper was part of a group of 47 tribal members who carried bushels of corn and supplies 250 miles, through sleet and snow, to the soldiers who were starving at Valley Forge. They taught the soldiers how to make a nutritious soup out of corn, nuts and fruit. Polly stayed to help nurse the soldiers who were ill. The Colonists offered to pay her, but she refused. She said it was her duty to help friends in their time of need.

Martha Washington gave her a gift of a black shawl. That shawl has been preserved by her family and is displayed on special occasions at the Oneida Nation Cultural Center in Wisconsin. Indigenous Americans continued to support the Patriots throughout the war.

E pluribus unum has been a motto of the United States. In 1782 it was included in our National Seal by an act of the Congress of the Confederation. It means “out of many, one.”

I wish more Americans acted like they believe in that motto today.