Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 10th Anniversary of 40 Under 40 Awards

Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce Report

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) and the Young Professional Network (YPN) announced the honorees for its 2026 40 Under 40 Achievement Awards, unveiling a special expanded class in celebration of the program’s 10-year anniversary.

Originally launched in 2016 as the Four Under 40 Awards through NACC’s Young Professionals Network, the program was created to recognize young professionals making a meaningful impact through leadership, professional achievement and community involvement. In celebration of the program’s 10-year anniversary, NACC expanded the awards exclusively for 2026, recognizing 40 individuals who are actively shaping the Naperville area across industries, organizations and causes.

The 2026 honorees, listed below, represent a broad cross-section of the community, including leaders in business, nonprofit organizations, healthcare, education, government, law, finance, hospitality, public safety and the arts. Honorees were selected through a competitive nomination and review process focused on career achievement, leadership, community impact and ongoing contributions to the region.

“This anniversary class represents the energy, leadership and momentum that continue to move our community forward,” said Kaylin Risvold, President & CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce. “Over the past decade, this program has recognized individuals who are not only excelling professionally, but also investing their time, talents and leadership into strengthening the greater Naperville area. Expanding to 40 honorees for this milestone year was a deliberate choice, and this class reflects the extraordinary leadership and community impact that has defined this program from the very beginning.”

2026 40 Under 40 Award Honorees

Alex Anderson, Owner, Oswald’s Pharmacy

Owner, Oswald’s Pharmacy Nora Beswick, Event Planning Manager, Feed My Starving Children

Event Planning Manager, Feed My Starving Children Jimmy Calvo, Real Estate Developer and Attorney, West Branch Real Estate and Calvo Law Offices, P.C.

Real Estate Developer and Attorney, West Branch Real Estate and Calvo Law Offices, P.C. Marne Curio, Vice President of Human Resources, CityGate Hospitality LLC

Vice President of Human Resources, CityGate Hospitality LLC Marc Dunn, Director of Human Resources, DuPage and Chicago South Suburbs Habitat for Humanity

Director of Human Resources, DuPage and Chicago South Suburbs Habitat for Humanity Brittany Eslary, Chief of Development, Paws for a Cause Vet Care

Chief of Development, Paws for a Cause Vet Care Stacey Fontechia, Sales and Sponsorship Manager, Naperville Park District

Sales and Sponsorship Manager, Naperville Park District Mary Gibson, City Councilwoman, City of Naperville

City Councilwoman, City of Naperville John Harrow, Owner and Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Tailwinds Psychology

Owner and Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Tailwinds Psychology Staci Hering, Director of Human Resources, Illinois Credit Union League

Director of Human Resources, Illinois Credit Union League Jonathan Hicks, Commercial Loan Officer and Vice President, Heartland Bank & Trust

Commercial Loan Officer and Vice President, Heartland Bank & Trust Steve Hlavac, Founder and Coach, Beyond Measure Fitness Training

Founder and Coach, Beyond Measure Fitness Training Katie Jones, Senior Catering Manager, Hotel Arista

Senior Catering Manager, Hotel Arista Michael Khalil, President and CEO, Lexem Group

President and CEO, Lexem Group Ashley Klco, Executive Director of Campus Safety and Risk Management, North Central College

Executive Director of Campus Safety and Risk Management, North Central College Tim Kuntz, Managing Partner, Vantage Point Financial

Managing Partner, Vantage Point Financial Dylan Ladd, Executive Director, Illinois Conservatory for the Arts

Executive Director, Illinois Conservatory for the Arts Ryan Lloyd, Financial Advisor, CFP, Edward Jones

Financial Advisor, CFP, Edward Jones Joanna B. Long, Principal Attorney, Long Law Office

Principal Attorney, Long Law Office Anthony Lopez, Director of Community Affairs, Nicor Gas

Director of Community Affairs, Nicor Gas Katie Mayers, Sales and Event Manager, Morton’s The Steakhouse

Sales and Event Manager, Morton’s The Steakhouse Kathryn McManigal, Advanced Practice Nurse, Peak Health Institute

Advanced Practice Nurse, Peak Health Institute Christine Natarelli, Executive Director, Naperville Area Humane Society

Executive Director, Naperville Area Humane Society Nicholas Niemi, Wealth Advisor, Sebold Capital Management

Wealth Advisor, Sebold Capital Management Megan O’Brien, Director of Development, Little Friends Inc.

Director of Development, Little Friends Inc. Will Owens, Attorney, Law Office of Damon M. Fisch, P.C.

Attorney, Law Office of Damon M. Fisch, P.C. Colton Parchem, Police Officer, Naperville Police Department

Police Officer, Naperville Police Department Dominick Passo, CEO and Owner, Semper Fi Construction

CEO and Owner, Semper Fi Construction Chris Phalon, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones

Financial Advisor, Edward Jones Ania Pulit, Account Executive, Landtrust Title Services

Account Executive, Landtrust Title Services Philip Ramos, President, Office Furniture Solutions OFS Furniture Inc.

President, Office Furniture Solutions OFS Furniture Inc. John Risvold, Trial Attorney, Collins Law Group, P.C.

Trial Attorney, Collins Law Group, P.C. Emily Rosenberg, Studio Director, Steps Dance Center

Studio Director, Steps Dance Center Elise Schram, Engagement Manager, 360 Youth Services

Engagement Manager, 360 Youth Services Erin Skaggs, Director of Marketing, Easterseals DuPage and Fox Valley

Director of Marketing, Easterseals DuPage and Fox Valley Mary Starkey, Project Development Coordinator, Geneva Construction Company

Project Development Coordinator, Geneva Construction Company Kathryn “Rory” Tarko, Owner, Roar Publishing

Owner, Roar Publishing Natalie Vivacqua, Assistant Vice President for Operations, North Central College

Assistant Vice President for Operations, North Central College Ciara Ward, Clinical Wholistic Therapist, Caring Conversations Center

Clinical Wholistic Therapist, Caring Conversations Center Stephanie Zobac, Project Coordinator, ALDI

NACC and YPN will celebrate these community leaders during the 2026 40 Under 40 Achievement Awards celebration on from 4PM to 6PM on Thursday, May 21, at Wentz Concert Hall. The event will bring together business and community leaders, past honorees, family members, colleagues and supporters to celebrate this year’s class and reflect on a decade of the program’s impact. Tickets are $75 for NACC Members and $90 for community members. To register, visit bit.ly/NACC-40-Under-40 or email events@naperville.net for more information.

For more information regarding this year’s honorees, past Four Under 40 honorees visit bit.ly/2026-40Under40-Honorees.