DuPage County Hosts 2026 Mental Health Summit for Youth & Families, Featuring Keynote Ross Szabo

DuPage County Report

The 2026 DuPage Mental Health Summit for Youth & Families brought together over 150 attendees, including – community members, parents, educators, service providers, and mental health professionals on Saturday May 9, to strengthen awareness of mental wellness for youth and connect families with important resources and support.

“This year’s Mental Health Summit focused on young people, teaching them that it’s okay not to be okay, and that you can get help in your own community to feel well again. We want to keep up the conversation about mental health and wellness, breaking down the stigma surrounding treatment. Every young person who seeks help today, we hope, becomes an adult who will not suffer alone in the future. Events like the Mental Health Summit help us move closer to that goal,” said DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy.

Attendees participated in Youth Mental Health Impact Tours, gaining insight into the DuPage County Crisis Recovery Center services and a better understanding on how the DuPage County juvenile court system supports youth mental health and works collaboratively with families and community partners.

The Expo brought together 40 treatment providers and local organizations from across the County, offering families education, guidance, and opportunities to connect with resources.

The Summit also featured a keynote presentation from Ross Szabo, an award‑winning mental health advocate and author. Szabo shared practical ways parents, caregivers, and communities can foster emotional well‑being in young people.

“This Summit showcased the incredible collaboration happening across DuPage County to support those facing mental health and substance use challenges. From crisis response to long‑term care, our providers, schools, and community organizations are working side‑by‑side to create a stronger system of Care,” said DuPage County Health Department Executive Director and DCSS Co-Chair, Adam Forker.

The event concluded with a panel discussion, offering perspectives from a school social worker, a community mental health provider, and the DuPage County Health Department. Panelists discussed how families can navigate local mental health supports and better understand the resources available to youth throughout DuPage County.

This year’s Summit underscored the importance of community collaboration in promoting youth mental health and ensuring that families have access to the information, tools, and support they need.