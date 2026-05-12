DuPage County Announces 2026 Transportation Capital Program

The DuPage County Division of Transportation announced its 2026 Capital Program focusing on maintaining and improving the County’s infrastructure.

The 2026 Highway Capital Program proposes $40.25 million in federal and County funds to maintain existing infrastructure, while also implementing projects to improve safety and relieve congestion. Nearly 45 lane miles of DuPage County highway are due to be patched and resurfaced under the plan. These projects will improve rideability and extend the service life of existing pavement.

“We want to make it easier for people to get around in DuPage County, whether it’s by car, via public transit, bicycle or on foot,” said Transportation Committee Chair Mary FitzGerald Ozog. “This year’s transportation program aims to improve safety and accessibility, addressing important areas of need. Completion of these projects will help relieve congestion in heavily traveled areas, improving mobility for people who work and live here.”

The larger projects in 2026 include

York Road reconstruction in Elk Grove Village and Bensenville

Replacement of the Warrenville Road Bridge over the East Branch DuPage River in Lisle

Naperville Road intersection and channelization project in Naperville, including traffic signal replacements at the intersections with Diehl Road and Naperville-Wheaton Road

Lemont Road intersection improvement project in Woodridge and Darien, including traffic signal replacements at the intersections with 83rd and 87th streets

In addition to these larger projects, the Pavement Maintenance and Resurfacing program includes five arterial highways across DuPage County in five communities. This program proposes to resurface nearly 45 lane-miles of County highway and modernizes sidewalk ramps on each of these roads.

For additional information and to view a full list of the DuPage County transportation projects, visit www.dupagecounty.gov/dot/construction.