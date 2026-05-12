Cop on a Rooftop Returns to Naperville Dunkin’ Locations May 15

Law enforcement officers across Illinois will once again take to the rooftops for a great cause during the 23rd annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Illinois.

The popular community event will take place from 5AM to noon on Friday, May 15, at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Illinois, including locations in and around Naperville.

More than 375 Dunkin’ restaurants statewide are expected to participate as officers collect donations for the Law Enforcement Torch Run supporting Special Olympics Illinois athletes and programs.

Since launching in 2003, Cop on a Rooftop has raised more than $11.1 million for Special Olympics Illinois, helping provide year-round sports training, competitions, leadership opportunities and health programs for thousands of athletes across the state.

Special Olympics athletes, their families, and community supporters are expected to join local law enforcement officers during the annual fundraiser to help raise awareness and encourage donations.

As part of the event, Dunkin’ will donate $15,000 to the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois in honor of participating athletes and officers.

How Naperville-area residents can support Cop on a Rooftop

Guests visiting participating Dunkin’ locations on May 16 can make donations directly to Special Olympics Illinois.

Donors will receive a coupon for a free donut

Guests donating $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee

The annual fundraiser has become a favorite community tradition throughout Naperville and DuPage County, bringing together police officers, families, local businesses and residents in support of Special Olympics athletes.

Event Details

What: 23rd Annual Cop on a Rooftop benefiting Special Olympics Illinois

When: Friday, May 15, 2026

Time: 5AM to Noon

Where: Participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Illinois, including Naperville-area restaurants

Residents are encouraged to stop by, donate and support the athletes and law enforcement officers making a difference throughout Illinois.

About Special Olympics Illinois

Special Olympics Illinois builds a more inclusive world alongside people with intellectual disabilities. We believe that when athletes have the support to use their abilities, everyone thrives. Through year-round sports, health, and leadership programs, we create opportunities for growth, personal development, and connection.

Serving more than 55,000 athletes, Unified partners, coaches, and volunteers, we offer training and competition in 19 sports, working with individuals to reach their potential while strengthening communities.

About Law Enforcement Torch Run

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® is the single largest year-round fundraising vehicle benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. The annual intrastate relay and its various fundraising projects have two goals: to raise money and to gain awareness for the athletes who participate in Special Olympics Illinois. The Law Enforcement Torch Run® has raised more than $75 million since 1986 while increasing awareness of Special Olympics Illinois athletes and their accomplishments. Traditionally, more than 3,000 officers in Illinois run more than 1,500 miles carrying the Flame of Hope through the streets of their hometowns and deliver it to the State Summer Games in Normal each June.