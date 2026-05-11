Naperville Firefighters Respond to Sunday Afternoon House Fire, No Injuries Reported

Naperville Fire Department responds to structure fire in the 800 Block of Spring Creek Circle south of 95th Street. (PN file photos are used to help flag reports about Naperville Fire Department and Police Department responses to emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert by day and by night. Bystanders always are appreciated for calling 911. Stay safe.)

City of Naperville Report

At 2:42PM on Sun., May 10, 2026, the Naperville Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 911 call for a possible structure fire on the 800 block of Spring Creek Circle.

The Naperville ECC immediately dispatched a General Alarm assignment consisting of 3 engines, 2 ladder trucks, 2 medic units, 1 heavy rescue, and 2 Battalion Chiefs. Initial arriving companies completed a 360-degree survey of the structure, provided an on-scene report, and established command.

Responding units found smoke emanating from the roof. After further investigation, units found an active fire in the attic of the residence. All occupants were confirmed out of the structure.

Fire suppression companies deployed a handline and extinguished the fire in the attic space. Crews continued to overhaul the fire area and extinguished hidden smoldering embers, ensuring the hazard was contained.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Naperville Police Department and the Bolingbrook Fire Department. Damage is estimated at $50,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The home was deemed uninhabitable until review by the City of Naperville TED Business Group. There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Report submitted by Stephen Shink CFO, Deputy Chief, for the Naperville Fire Department.