Movies With Tarek – ‘Michael’

The story is true and faithful. Musical success is showcased while chronologically highlighting a superstar’s growth over a lifetime. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, this is Michael.

For those who love the many songs of Michael Jackson, this is a biopic that is one-of-a-kind. The film is unique in the way the story is approached. So many of the important scenes come from grand and monumental moments in the musical journey of Michael Jackson. His sensational talent keeps audiences enthralled throughout his riveting rise to fame.

Since I grew up with parents who often had Jackson’s music playing, I have long been familiar with his lyrics and catchy beats. What always spoke to me in his music is the importance of having a good heart. That side of his spirit is presented repeatedly in Michael.

Overall, there is effective direction in every part of the film. There is never a reason to completely give up in Michael. In Jaafar Jackson’s role as Michael Jackson, he shines with empathy, encouragement, and an active display of faith in reaching his goals.

The film starts during Michael Jackson’s childhood. The younger version of Michael is played by Juliano Valdi. While growing up with his brothers, they lived with a demanding father, Joseph Jackson (Colman Domingo), and a loving mother, Katherine Jackson (Nia Long). Michael quickly emerges as the golden boy destined for fame. But his father’s abuse and intense focus on achieving success in the music business interferes with Michael’s ability to find a positive light in the world of fame. Although fame is within his reach, Michael does not want it in the ways his father has arranged. Therefore, Michael embarks on a journey of emancipation to pave a way to the music he personally created.

Popular well-known songs ranging from “Beat It” to “Billy Jean” to “Thriller” all correlate with dancing moments and visual effects that make the story feel larger than life. There are times, however, when the film drags a bit. But overall, the foundation provided by the music is clear as crystal. The world becomes shinier when Michael hires the manager, John Branca (Miles Teller) which allows Michael to maintain personal ownership. The film focuses on this new realm where the stages glow and audiences continue to rock due to the freedom Michael was experiencing. Michael offers a fascinating inside glimpse at the man and the music the world loves.

The film is dazzling and touching. It effectively explores the inner life of Michael. The pressure he endured from his father and the hardship it caused was the source of much inspiration. The dynamic between Domingo and Long as parents helps to paint a realistic portrait of Michael’s life. The juxtaposition between tough love from his Dad and tender love from his Mom is relatable. These two different kinds of love are reflected in his music which connects with adoring fans around the world. Michael is emotional, but the music uplifts audiences and leaves them feeling inpired.

Three out of four stars.