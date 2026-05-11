May 2026 – Behind the Horn With the Naperville Municipal Band

The Naperville Municipal Band, under the leadership of Conductor and Music Director Emily Binder, now is in rehearsals for its Spring Concert, “Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue,” set to begin at 3PM Sun., May 17, at Neuqua Valley High School. The concert also will welcome guest conductor Stephen Squires.

The NMB summer season under the leadership of Binder and Associate Conductor William Jastrow returns at 7:30PM every Thursday from June 4 through August 12 in Central Park, located in downtown Naperville.

Throughout the year, “Behind the Horn” is an opportunity to feature the talented and dedicated members of the City’s band, always providing a behind-the-scenes look of lifelong musicianship.

This month Sharon Oliver is welcomed to tell her story.

Number of Years in NMB: 47 years

Past and/or Current Occupation: Elementary band director, now retired

Hobbies and Interests Outside the Band: Crafting and gardening

How many years have you played the (instrument) and what drew you to it? I’ve played piano since I was 5. I started flute and saxophone in high school. The band director chose for me. I later joined a local Drum and Bugle Corps and learned to play snare drum.

Why have you kept playing all these years? I always wanted to teach, but was sad I would never be able to play again in a concert band. Then I student taught with Ron Keller and he introduced me to the Naperville Municipal Band.

Do you play anywhere else? I also play the bass flute in the flute choir.

Who was/is your greatest musical mentor? Why? Larry Hulina. Hulina was my high school band director and he started me on my musical journey. I knew by the end of high school that I wanted to be a music educator.

Victor Zajec was my private flute teacher at VanderCook College of Music and he inspired me to continue my pursuit of music education.

What makes NMB so special? The Naperville Municipal Band has an outstanding musical legacy where like-minded amateur musicians perform for the love of music, for our community.

What’s your favorite memory or funny story from playing in the NMB? I’ve had the experience of working with many different guest conductors and creating their vision of the music we performed.