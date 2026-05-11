Art Talk – Amatones, a New Community Music Organization for Kids

With summer on the horizon, many Naperville parents are searching for camps and workshops that offer meaningful sessions for their school-aged children, and those seeking creative experiences for their kids are sure to find them.

Naperville Park District, DuPage Children’s Museum, and Naperville Art League are just a few of the sites that offer impactful and fun educational opportunities that stimulate imagination, encourage experimentation, and inspire emotional expression.

For students interested in choral or instrumental music, one option is Amatones, a new nonprofit that is gaining momentum. After a successful pilot phase, the organization expanded its offerings and scheduled several camps, serving students in grades 2 through 12, including graduates of the Class of 2026.

Sessions run throughout June, with dates and times varying by camp. Each program provides planned rehearsals led by experienced musicians and concludes with a public concert or recital. Camps are held at Grace Pointe Church, 1320 E. Chicago Avenue, Naperville, and range in price from $40 to $85.

“Amatones was founded out of a desire to make high quality musical opportunities more accessible to young people in our community,” said Alex Amato, founder and creative director. “After leading a teen run choir program and seeing the confidence, musicianship, and sense of belonging it created, I recognized the need for arts programming that empowers students to grow both artistically and personally.”

With an abundance of energy and a cache of ideas, this driven entrepreneur is also a peer to those he teaches.

“As a high school student leading a nonprofit, I bring a perspective that is both relatable and inspiring to younger students,” Amato said.

“Because I am close to their age, I understand the challenges they face and can connect with them in a way that feels approachable and encouraging.

“At the same time, my experience as a pianist, vocalist, and artistic director allows me to model leadership, discipline, and commitment in a way that shows younger students what is possible.”

It’s a rare kind of leadership – one that meets students where they are and helps them see how far they can go.

Additional information on classes and registration can be found on amatones.org.