Members of WVHS Veterans Support Club Join Volunteers to Help Spruce Up VFW Landscape

Volunteers were welcome from 9-11AM Sat., May 9, at the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, 908 Jackson Ave., to help spruce up the landscaping for spring plantings and the summer season during “Give Back to Community Day.”

Kristen Jungles from the Jungles Group invited the community to “celebrate Mother’s Day weekend in a meaningful way, with fresh air, good company, and a chance to give back.”

Jungles planned “the feel-good community outdoor event” to make a real difference for local Veterans. Mike Rechenmacher ordered six yards of peatmoss, she said, for garden plots and planters in the front and the back of the building. And members of the Waubonsie Valley High School Veterans Support Club showed up to lend their helping hands.

Noting the lilac bush in full bloom, volunteers also enjoyed its fragrance from a distance. “We didn’t even know it was here,” Jungles said. “And it’s huge!”

In a message to help promote the morning of spreading peatmoss to prepare beds for flowers ordered during the recent VFW Plant Sale, Jungles welcomed all help. “Volunteers can stay the entire time or as long as they’re able; any amount of time is appreciated. It’s the perfect blend of purpose and positivity.”

One More Note / In April, Kristen Jungles was recognized as “2026 Citizen of the Year” by the American Legion Naperville Post 43 during its annual Past Commanders Dinner Social. The Army Veteran was lauded by Commander Tom Jorstad in absentia for her significant contributions to the community, including fundraising and service projects that have benefited the Judd Kendall VFW 3873 Post facility inside and out.

Jungles also serves on the committee that hosts Freedom Tailgate, a community social with live music, food and beverages that raises funds for needs of the Post. In recent years, the success of Freedom Tailgate has provided funds for new seats around the bar in the Canteen as well as updates throughout Kendall Hall. This year, funds raised via Freedom Tailgate in August will assist in the costs of exterior painting of the VFW Post, she said.