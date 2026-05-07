Naperville Woman’s Club News – Sponsors, Artists, Volunteers: It Takes a Village To Support Our Art Fair

By Sarah Dore, NWC VP communications & public relations & Deb Klimek, NWC secretary

For 66 years, the Naperville Woman’s Club Fine Art & Artisan Fair has been a cherished tradition—an event rooted in community, creativity and accessibility. What began humbly in Central Park has grown into a premier showcase set against the historic backdrop of Naper Settlement—scheduled this year for June 27-28.

The evolution reflects not just a change in venue, but the enduring commitment to keeping art alive and available to all. Visitors strolling through the show today may notice something unexpected. In addition to the 100+ painters, sculptors and jewelers; they may see a car dealer, window manufacturer or other local business. At first glance, it might seem out of place. But their presence tells an important story about what it takes to sustain a free public event in today’s world.

The cost of hosting a large-scale art fair has risen dramatically over the decades —including portalets, permits, security, judging and awards as well as family activities and entertainment; plus, the venue among other things. Yet one thing has not changed—NWC’s mission to keep it free and open to the public. That’s where sponsors step in.

Local businesses provide crucial financial support that helps offset these growing costs. In return, they gain visibility within the community and potential new customers. It’s a partnership that ensures the fair can continue without charging admission, preserving its welcoming spirit.

Equally vital are the volunteers. The show is run by members of the Naperville Woman’s Club, their families and friends who donate their time and energy each year. Their efforts, combined with sponsor support, form the backbone of an event that has endured for more than six decades.

So yes, if you see a new car, a window manufacturer or other local business at the NWC Fine Art & Artisan Fair, remember these sponsors help make it possible. The art remains the heart of the fair—but it is the broader community that keeps it thriving. The Naperville Woman’s Club welcomes businesses to become sponsors.

For more information, visit nwcfineartfair.org/sponsors.