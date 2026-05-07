Focus on Safety – Safely Navigating Naperville’s Streets

As drivers, we have a responsibility to safely share the road with everyone: motorists, motorcyclists, pedestrians and bicyclists. With the growing popularity of electric bikes, scooters, and other personal mobility devices, that responsibility is expanding. Our goal is to make Naperville’s roadways safe and accessible for all.

This month, the Naperville Police Department’s Safer Naper campaign reminds all roadway users—motorists, bicyclists, and operators of e-bikes and e-scooters—to understand and follow their rights and responsibilities. Doing so helps ensure that everyone can travel safely throughout our community.

The City of Naperville’s ordinance regulating the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes), electric scooters (e-scooters), and other electric personal mobility devices went into effect on January 1, 2026. Residents can visit www.naperville.il.us/ebikes to review a summary of the rules and access the full ordinance. The ordinance explains what kinds of electric devices are permitted or prohibited, where they can be legally operated, and the penalties for violations.

E-bikes and e-scooters are not permitted on public sidewalks or the Riverwalk. Regulations vary for bike lanes, roadways and multi-use paths depending on the type of device. Operators must also meet age requirements. Riders must be at least 16 years old to operate an e-bike and 18 years old to operate an e-scooter.

When on the road, electric mobility device operators have the same rights and responsibilities as traditional bicyclists. They must obey traffic signals, yield appropriately, signal before turning, ride with traffic and not ride more than two abreast. Even when following these rules, riders face unique challenges. They’re smaller, less visible, and often harder for drivers to hear. Motorists should slow down, increase following distance, and stay alert when e-bikes and other such devices nearby.

By understanding the laws and sharing the road responsibly, we can help make Naperville’s streets safe for everyone!

For more information on roadway safety, please visit naperville.il.us/asafernaper.

Until next month… Stay Aware and Stay Safe.