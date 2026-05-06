Things To Do in Naperville Mother’s Day Weekend: May 8-10

Looking for the perfect way to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend in Naperville? Treat Mom to a memorable experience with brunch at local favorites, strolls through blooming spring landscapes, and a lineup of special events happening throughout town. Whether it’s a relaxing day outdoors or a fun-filled family outing, Naperville offers something for every kind of celebration.

As you plan, keep an eye on the ever-changing forecast—and don’t miss the vibrant wildflowers now in full bloom along the Riverwalk and at Knoch Knolls Park, adding a beautiful seasonal touch to your Mother’s Day weekend adventures.

Friday

Naperville Garden Club Plant Sale

9AM to 4PM at Aero Estates– 9S031 Chandelle Dr. Naperville IL 60540

The Naperville Garden Club invites the community to its Annual Plant Sale, taking place Friday and Saturday, May 8 and 9, from 9AM to 4PM, at 9S031 Chandelle Drive in Naperville (Aero Estates). This popular spring event features a beautiful selection of hanging baskets, plants, and herbs, making it the perfect destination for gardeners of all levels and those looking for a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift. Shoppers are encouraged to arrive early for the best selection. The sale will be held rain or shine, with cash or check only accepted. Proceeds from the event support the Naperville Garden Club’s mission and benefit local scholarships, civic beautification projects, and community programs throughout Naperville. More info at www.napervillegardenclub.org.

Downtown Mother’s Day Weekend – Celebrate Mom!

Downtown Naperville Restaurants & Businesses

Brunch, Lunch, Dinner & Experiences! Mother’s Day is a cherished occasion to honor the remarkable women in our lives. One delightful way to celebrate is by treating mom to a special brunch. All downtown restaurants will be OPEN but here are a few that are offering something special for MOM! For a complete list, visit downtownnaperville.com.

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. And this weekend Kreger’s is back with brats on the grill. Let Tim and Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-made salads, fresh-baked buns, pickles, desserts and more. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com. Call today for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday.

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Fridays and Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Chicago Sinfonietta Presents ‘American Rhapsody’

7PM at Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E Chicago Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Don’t Miss Three Composers Born to Break the Rules. From the midnight cool of Miles Davis to the can’t-sit-still energy of Gershwin, this program is jazz and orchestra colliding in the best possible way. Pianist Clayton Stephenson performs the electrifying Rhapsody in Blue, followed by the world premiere of Blues, Ballads, Bebop: A Miles Davis Symphonic Tribute by Chicago Sinfonietta’s Seth Pae. The evening closes with William Dawson’s powerful Negro Folk Symphony — all under the baton of Maestra Mei-Ann Chen. Friday, May 8 / 7 PM / Wentz Concert Hall (Naperville) Sunday, May 10 / 3 PM / Pick-Staiger Concert Hall (Evanston) Tickets start at $30. chicagosinfonietta.org/american-rhapsody.

Saturday

City of Naperville Free Finished Compost Giveaway for Residents

9AM to 1PM at Two locations in Naperville

The City of Naperville, in partnership with DuPage County, Will County, Midwest Compost, LLC, and Groot Industries, is hosting a free finished compost giveaway for Naperville residents. The event will take place from 9AM to 1PM on Saturday, May 9. To best serve residents, the event will be held at two sites: the City-owned lot at 91st/Wolf’s Crossing, 2601 Wolf’s Crossing Road (Will County), and the Public Works Service Center, 180 Fort Hill Drive (DuPage County). Residents should bring their own buckets or bags to collect compost.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open at its new location every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open again for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now hiring servers, bussers, greeters, cooks, etc., to support its new Naperville location at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. Anyone looking for an opportunity with a growing food service business that values hard work and community is welcome to take a look and apply here: hubs.ly/Q03YbRWc0. (For more information about Rosie’s co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how the restaurant helps support the mission of the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, click here and check out an earlier post on this website that helps tell the history of this diner with a purpose, also a tribute to Rosie the Riveter.)

Give Back to Community Day at the VFW

All volunteers welcome from 9-11AM at the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, 908 Jackson Ave.

Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend in a meaningful way, with fresh air, good company, and a chance to give back. Join us for a feel-good community event where you can enjoy the outdoors, connect with others, and make a real difference for local Veterans. It’s the perfect blend of purpose and positivity. Bring Mom. Bring Family. Bring Friends. Bring Your Energy! Stay the entire time or as long as you are able; any amount of time is appreciated. Stay for lunch, too! To help organizers plan enough for lunch, kindly click here. Thanks from the Jungles Group.

‘Homeward: Finding Our Place’ begins at 3PM

Community dance performance at Metea Valley High School, 1801 N Eola Road / FREE

Presented by the MacArthur Award-winning Mandala South Asian Performing Arts, this performance seamlessly weaves together movement and storytelling to explore the profound themes of identity, culture, and what it means to find “home.”Supported by the Healing Illinois grant, the collaborative event between Indian Prairie School District 204 and Mandala Arts is designed to strengthen community connections through a blend of generational stories and a live dialogue facilitated by Saily Joshi where participants can explore their heritage and personal story, connect with new peers across cultures, and share their voice in a powerful, artistic way. With over 800 seats available, the community is welcome to register for free and join the celebration of the diverse journeys that contribute to our shared story of belonging.

SHO KALBI Steakhouse is open

The recently established SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is now open 4:30PM to 9:30PM Wednesdays through Mondays (Closed Tuesdays) at 2764 Aurora Avenue.

Open since December, SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is prepared to serve dinners six days a week, Wednesday through Monday. The refined Korean and Japanese dining experience presents a barbecue destination with a delicious menu featuring premium beef and everything fresh for the best flavor and tenderness. For the menu and/or reservations, visit www.shokalbi.com. Also, make reservations by calling (331) 249-6684. Find plenty of convenient free parking right outside SHO.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s.

Sunday

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Look ahead to Mother’s Day! Reserve a table to celebrate Mom on May 10, or any day, for that matter!

Century Walk Tours Every Day

Enjoy local history through the eyes of artists around the clock during daylight!

The recently published 88-page Naperville Century Walk Public Art Guide to more than 50 locations featuring local stories with public art by renowned artists is now in its second printing. Free copies again are available at the Naperville Municipal Center. If you don’t see it on the table with other local information, perhaps let the security greeter know at entrance to City Hall. When you have a colorful copy, keep it handy in your car. Then from time to time, take a self-guided free-winding art tour throughout downtown Naperville in between meals any day— winter, spring, summer or fall!

See what’s new for spring! Shop & Dine Downtown

No matter the season, find plenty to do throughout downtown Naperville where gift certificates are good choices!

Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are valid for use at more than 150-plus downtown shops, spas, restaurants and Hotel Indigo. Designed to celebrate every season, gift cards may be purchased in any amount from $10-$500. Check out the downtown directory for the full listing of establishments accepting gift cards. Note also, Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are available for purchase at the Downtown Naperville Alliance, 131 West Jefferson Avenue, Suite 223, 9AM-3PM Monday thru Friday.

And be prepared for the annual return of the Riverwalk Duck Race at 11AM Fri., June 5. Raffle tickets ($10 each) went on sale April 20. Be first on your block to take a quack. go.rallyup.com/riverwalk-duck-race/Campaign/Details.