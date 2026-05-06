Sharing and Caring – Shoe Donations Needed

Shoes are such a basic part of our clothing that we sometimes don’t think about not having them. When we want to go for a long walk, a hike in the woods, or simply know we will have a long day on our feet, we reach for our favorite pair of sneakers. Many of us own several pairs. Many people, especially children, do not own a pair in good shape or one that fits. A child’s going to school with shoes that don’t fit or that are worn out suffers.

Perhaps you have older elementary or middle school children who might have the time and interest to run a shoe drive in your neighborhood or church. With summer coming up, a service project like this might be a great learning experience as well as providing a basic need to children in other countries.

Afrikicks is an organization that provides basic necessities of shoes and clean water to vulnerable communities in Africa and abroad. Children in remote villages overseas could get cut or pick up diseases if they walk without any shoes. Telling friends, neighbors and relatives about the shoe drive while collecting as many shoes as possible, your family will be providing relief to children and young adults affected by extreme poverty.

Shoes can be shipped to the U.S. drop off location in Los Angeles. Look for details on Afrikicks.org. A donation of $100 can provide 3 pairs of sneakers to children there.

If you don’t have the time to run a shoe drive, you can bring unwanted shoes to a local DSW store (Naperville, Bolingbrook, Oakbrook) and receive 50 points per pair of new or gently worn shoes. You may donate once a week for reward points toward a future purchase. The program Soles4Souls serves three purposes: the shoes may be sent to developing countries, distributed to people in need locally or may be recycled if too worn.

“The right pair of shoes can change a child’s life.”