Fire Prevention 24-7 – The Hot Topic Is E-Bikes

E-bikes are becoming increasingly popular among young riders in Naperville. While they offer fun, independence and convenient transportation, they also introduce serious safety risks, especially for children and teens. Parents play a critical role in making sure these devices are used responsibly and legally.

Unlike traditional bikes, e-bikes can reach speeds of 20–28 mph, making them closer to motorized vehicles than toys. This increased speed reduces reaction time and increases the severity of crashes. Younger riders often lack the judgment and experience needed to safely handle these conditions, particularly in traffic or crowded areas.

Communities across the U.S., including Naperville, have seen a rise in:

Injuries involving young riders

Unsafe riding behaviors (speeding, ignoring traffic rules)

Lack of helmet use

Children may not fully understand traffic laws or the risks of high-speed riding, especially when riding with friends or in familiar neighborhoods.

To address these concerns, the City of Naperville has implemented a new e-bike ordinance designed to improve safety:

Riders must be at least 16 years old

Sidewalk riding is prohibited

E-bikes are not allowed on the Riverwalk

Speed limit of 15 mph on shared-use trails

Class 3 e-bikes are banned from trails

These rules are not just guidelines, they are enforceable laws, with fines and possible confiscation for violations.

Parents are the first line of defense in preventing accidents.

Without supervision:

Kids often ride in prohibited areas (like sidewalks).

They often travel at unsafe speeds.

They often ignore traffic signals or ride unpredictably.

They are less likely to wear helmets

Many accidents happen not because of malicious behavior, but because of inexperience and lack of awareness. What can parents do?