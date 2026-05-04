Word of Mouth – But Do I Really Need Teeth?

As much as we try to preserve someone’s natural teeth, there are times that is just not possible, and some – or even all – of them need to be extracted. It can be costly to replace them, which may lead someone to think, “How important are teeth, really?”

Teeth are very important for reasons you may not even realize. The structure of your teeth prevents bone loss and other jaw issues, which is why a dental implant is the best option if a natural tooth is no longer viable. Even if several or all teeth need to be extracted, implants are typically still the recommended treatment rather than removable full or partial dentures.

If possible, I recommend avoiding removable dentures – they cause bone loss in many cases, can be a challenge for long-term maintenance, and are usually not adequate for stabilization of the jaws and nutrition (since chewing can be problematic with dentures).

What can happen if you choose not to replace a tooth? The surrounding teeth will shift due to the new gap and may cause your bite to become misaligned, potentially resulting in TMJ (temporomandibular) disorder. The opposing tooth on the opposite jaw no longer has the pressure pushing against it, and that can cause it to drift toward the empty space, often taking the surrounding bone with it.

The importance of teeth for proper nutrition cannot be underestimated, either. Being able to chew effectively and efficiently supports being able to eat a variety of foods that provide the nutritional density that meets your body’s daily needs.

Newer technologies have made this process less painful in most cases, less expensive, and more predictable.

Call our office for a free consultation appointment to discuss how we can help you. Learn more about our office and team by following us on social media (@napervilledentistry), visiting us online at napervilledentist.com, or giving us a call at (630) 420-0013.