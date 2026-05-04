WDSRA: Play Pickleball, Make an Impact

I’ll admit it—I don’t know a dink from a drop shot, and I’ve never picked up a pickleball paddle. But I do know a great community event when I see one. And the Western DuPage Special Recreation Association’s (WDSRA) upcoming pickleball tournament checks all the boxes: fun, welcoming, meaningful and filled with people who are in it for all the right reasons.

Calling all Pickleball Players!

On Sunday, June 7, Armstrong Park in Carol Stream will be buzzing from 9AM to 5PM as pickleball players from across the area come together for a full day of friendly competition, live music, good food and community spirit. Whether you’re highly competitive, more recreational, or somewhere in between, this co‑ed doubles tournament is designed to be inclusive, energetic and—most importantly—fun. Registration is open.

What makes this event especially special is why it’s happening. The tournament supports WDSRA’s Special Olympics and Adaptive Athletics programs, with proceeds directly benefiting children, teens and adults with special needs by expanding access to inclusive, life‑enriching recreation. So yes, you’ll get plenty of rallies and great matches—but you’ll also be helping create opportunities that truly change lives.

The event is being organized by three WDSRA Foundation trustees, all of whom happen to love pickleball. A lot. They’ve taken their passion for the game and turned it into something bigger—a fundraiser, an awareness builder and really, just a great way to bring people together around a shared cause. When people who genuinely love what they’re doing step up to lead, it shows—and this tournament has that kind of heart all over it.

Players can expect a well-run event with co‑ed doubles divisions for recreational, competitive and advanced levels, using rally scoring and guaranteeing plenty of play with a five‑game minimum. There are also divisional prizes, event apparel, swag bags and meals included. And because no full day of fun is complete without food, there will also be a food truck on site, making it easy to refuel, relax and stick around between matches.

Even if you’re not playing, Armstrong Park will be a great place to be that day. With live music, activities and a festival‑like atmosphere, it’s the kind of event where spectators, families and friends are more than welcome. Come cheer, connect and enjoy the energy—even if, like me, you’re still figuring out how pickleball works.

For those looking to get more involved, sponsorship opportunities are available, offering a great way for local businesses and supporters to show their commitment to inclusion and community impact. It’s another reminder that events like this don’t just happen—they’re built by people who care.

At its core, this pickleball tournament is exactly what a great community event should be: a little competitive, very welcoming, purpose‑driven and just plain fun. You don’t need to know the rules by heart to appreciate what’s happening here—you just need to show up, or sign up and be part of something positive.

So, to all the pickleball players out there: grab your paddle, rally your partner and join WDSRA on June 7. You’ll have a great time—and you’ll be making an impact while you’re at it.

Tournament Info

Registration via pickleballtournaments.com is required.

Follow our Facebook Event page for updates.

Sponsorship opportunities available! Contact Kristy at kristyh@wdsra.com or 630.681.0952 ext582.

For tournament questions, contact Greg Schwarze at greg4dupage@gmail.com.