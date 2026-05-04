Choosing North Central College Meant the Best Was Yet to Come

As flowers begin to bloom and the sunlight lasts longer, the end-of-school-year season is in full swing!

Though it is an exciting time to celebrate student accomplishments, it can also be a time of stress for high school seniors. I remember the overwhelming schedule of senior year activities coupled with making college decisions. The thought of leaving everything that you’re celebrating to start over at a new school can be terrifying.

However, as I am about to graduate with my undergraduate degree in a few weeks, I can confidently say that there is nothing to fear.

During my senior year at Naperville North High School, I decided that North Central College would become my home for the next four years. To this day, I couldn’t be happier with my decision. I chose North Central because the school gave me the privilege of continuing my athletic career on their women’s track team while pursuing my dream of becoming a physical therapist.

Reflecting on the last four years, the reasons that I love North Central have only grown. I’ve been blessed to plan six different service trips across the U.S. to build houses with Habitat for Humanity through the North Central club, Breakaway. I’ve also conducted research on exercise and self-esteem with the help of the exercise science department and through a nonprofit I founded called Run with your Heart. Finally, I love North Central so much that I chose to pursue my doctorate in Physical Therapy here.

These are opportunities that I couldn’t have dreamed of during the college admissions process. So if you’re a senior stressing about your college decision, I hope I can help calm your worries. First, you will end up right where you are meant to be. If you don’t get into your dream school, that simply means that another school is about to become your dream school. Second, the stress of the college decision process is temporary, but the memories waiting on the other side will last a lifetime. Enjoy every moment of your senior year and get excited for the incredible experiences to come!

Founded in 1861, North Central is home to more than 3,000 students and offers more than 90 undergraduate majors, 67 undergraduate minors and concentrations, and 25 graduate degree and certificate programs. Visit northcentralcollege.edu to learn more.