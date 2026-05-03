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What’s Next for Beidelman Furniture Building?

PN Ombudsman
By PN Ombudsman

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An old brick furniture store building in the 1920's
Beidelman's Furniture circa 1930s.

Though not sure how Positively Naperville ended up with this late 1920s photo of Beidelman Furniture building, it is now known history that the 165-year-old building has been sold.

Co-owners Kate Heitmanek and her mother, Lana Heitmanek, have sold the building and furniture business that will remain an historic fixture at the corner of S. Washington Street and Jackson Avenue. In 2024, the building received landmark status from the Naperville City Council.

Note similarities and changes to the location along Washington Street at Jackson Avenue. What’s next for the landmark building where a five-generation furniture business closed at the end of April? (PN Photo)

Pictured here, the 3-story Collegiate Gothic-style building built in 1928 was a place where many Napervillians worked. Note the top photo was taken before the windows were filled in with bricks. And a gas station was where “The George” is now.

Naperville resident Meg Landek was employed by Beidelman for 10 years. She has many fond memories of greeting customers and selling furniture displayed on all three floors. “We ran up and down those stairs all day. I always wished I had counted the number of steps,” Landek said. “And you know who was fastest? Lana!”

Landek also noted the building had the “oldest elevator in DuPage County.”

The landmarked Beidelman Furniture building is located at 239 S. Washington Street. (PN File Photo)

For years, residents have wondered what the building would become when Beidelman Furniture closed its doors. Another furniture business? Multi-tenant retail market place? Large retail business? A small hotel?

One thing that’s likely is no Naperville resident will be around to see if the new business lasts five generations.

In the early days of Beidelman businesses that included ambulance service, a postcard image pictured Washington Street and other businesses in downtown Naperville. Noting the open window, the lush trees and the woman without a coat near the entrance to the bowling alley, this photo must have been taken in the summer. (PN File Image from Steve Hyett’s Postcard Collection)
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PN Ombudsman
PN Ombudsman
An ombudsman is Scandinavian in origin dating back to Viking times; and refers to a community representative; usually acting independently on behalf of an organization, body of elected officials, or civic group. Thanks Scandinavia for inventing ombudsman.
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