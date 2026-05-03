Trivia Night Will Benefit Kenyan Orphan School Scholarships

The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise will host Trivia for a Cause, beginning at 6PM Mon., May 18, at Elements Events in Hotel Indigo. The fundraiser will support high school scholarships for students of Cherish Watoto orphanage and school in Nairobi, Kenya.

The 3-hour event will include bar bites, beer, wine and cash bar, silent auction and 50/50 raffles as well as three rounds of trivia. Teams of 6-8 people can compete for bragging rights. Bring your own team or be paired with new friends for fun and friendly competition. The evening also will include the ability to purchase highly sought-after mulligans. Seating is limited!

The evening will open with a brief presentation by Sunrise Rotary’s International Service Committee and IdaLynn Wenhold, Executive Director of 4:13, Inc. 4:13, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting children in emerging nations who struggle with the effects of poverty.

“We are excited to bring hope for the future to the children of Cherish Watoto,” noted Dawn Newman, Chairman of the International Service Committee. “The donations from Trivia for a Cause will support scholarships for the high school education of graduates of Cherish Watoto, many of whom are orphaned children, rescued from abuse and abandonment. Paying for their secondary school ensures these students will have an education rather than being returned to the community on their own after primary school.”

Naperville Sunrise Rotary supports the wellbeing of children and families locally and throughout the world.

“Naperville Sunrise Rotary is committed to health, education and self-sufficiency in communities across the globe,” Newman continued. “From building a school in Zambia and supporting the building of Cherish Watoto’s new campus, to supporting electrification in Honduras and clean water tanks in Guatemala, Sunrise Rotary believes in the commitment of Rotary International, to use our passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects.

“Newman added, “From literacy and peace to clean water and health, we are always working to better our world. The children of Cherish Watoto represent the future and we are proud to support them.”

To purchase tickets, bid on the auction, buy raffle tickets or donate, visit auctria.events/SunriseTrivia.

The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise meets for breakfast the first three Fridays each month from 7-8AM, generally at Naperville Country Club. For more information visit www.napervillesunrise.com.