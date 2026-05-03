May Editor’s Notes: What If?

Whenever the merry month of May rolls around, we’re mindful that the last Monday of the month presents Memorial Day, a holiday dedicated to remembering that freedom isn’t free.

But first, Mother’s Day finds itself on the calendar on the second Sunday. This year, it’s May 10.

During my morning walks, I frequently find myself singing words I learned as a child sitting next to my mother with a hymnal in a church pew. “Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me. Let there be peace on earth, the peace that was meant to be…”

The song also was one my mother and I sang together to calm her as she aged with the challenges of dementia, then Alzheimer’s, until her death in August 2016. But that’s another story.

This month’s commentary, however, is a reminder that from one year to the next since September 2001, Positively Naperville has been faced with issues. At least 12 of them every year! And what follows is the 25th time pages of this publication will preview May and the spirit of resilience that happens here.

Yet, we’re still mindful of a budding April with blankets of blooming bluebells, the monumental achievement of four astronauts traversing around the moon, as well as unthinkable happenings across the nation.

We’re also grateful to have had many opportunities to witness the dedication of fellow residents who aim to keep our community safe, affordable and thriving while serving on local boards and commissions. Admittedly, however, sometimes it feels like we’re living through a reset culturally and politically in a community historically adept at facing the challenges that unite us.

What if we’re carefully taught?

A recent presentation for parents by child crime expert Detective Rich Wistocki at City Hall illuminated the importance of asking hypothetical questions. He reminded the audience of adults that “what if” questions teach our children to be critical thinkers.

Wistocki’s aim during presentations throughout the nation is to develop responsible digital citizens by addressing safe internet use and the serious consequences of cyberbullying. His first priority is keeping kids safe and alive while keeping families connected.

After 28 years with the Naperville Police Department, Detective Wistocki retired in 2018. When he’s not coaching students and parents on how to stay safe online, he now works with his team of consultants and instructors at Besure Consulting to train law enforcement.

Back in 2009, PN attended one of Wistocki’s first presentations when he still was among Naperville’s finest. I have to say, every time I see Wistocki present, it’s mind-boggling to consider how much he has to follow to keep up with the progress of the Internet, now encumbered with artificial intelligence. Simply search online for “Rich Wistocki,” taking time to read, watch his videos and experience his wise words of advice.

What if?

During Wistocki’s recent presentation, his attention to “what if” questions particulary struck a chord.

My thoughts rushed back to nightly family dinners as a kid. My curious dad was filled with hypothetical questions for my two younger brothers and me every evening at the dinner table. And I flashed back to many “what ifs” that were served up with every meal.

One situation has resonated throughout my life. My dad drilled in us, especially as teenagers, that if ever we were in trouble for any reason, never to be afraid to call home.

Considering recent national events and local issues, timely hypotheticals came to mind.

What if youngsters on electric bikes speed away from law enforcement and cause a crash?

What if everyone strives to live with affordable energy?

What if everyone listens to other points of view?

What if everyone adheres to the scientific method to observe, question, hypothesize, experiment and test, test, test?

What if everybody rides bikes, scooters and skateboards on the Riverwalk?

What if mothers drive 50 mph in school zones?

What if all youngsters put their smart phones away in a safe place from 9PM to 6AM?

What if registered voters compare and contrast candidates before the Midterm Election on Nov. 3?

What if everybody takes 15 seconds to read the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to learn its five core freedoms?

What if everybody supports the Buddy Poppy campaign during the week before Memorial Day?

What if more people read Positively Naperville? Thanks for reading!

– Stephanie Penick

PN Publisher