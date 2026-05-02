Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and Motorcycle Show returns May 17

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Report

The community is welcome to the “Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and Motorcycle Show,” a returning event set to run from 10:30AM to 12:30PM Sun., May 17, along Water Street in Downtown Naperville. The show again will raise awareness for Prostate Cancer Research and Men’s Health, and is being organized by the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in 1,000 host cities around the world, all featured on a global map on the group’s website.

The Chicago band, Tank and the Beez, will be playing early folk music to celebrate the Dapper dressed gentlemen and gentle ladies who will be riding for this important cause, noted Sven Davies.

“Come early to get a good spot,” Davies suggested.

The motorcycles are expected to arrive along Water Street about 10:40AM after riding a route throughout Naperville. Individuals with classic or vintage motorcycles who would like to ride to help create awareness are welcomed, Davies added.

For complete details or to register, visit Naperville DGR at Naperville IL | The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. Vehicle entries are limited to 125 motorcycles.

The event is free to the public and open to the whole family, Davies said.

Photo by Thom Higgins, courtesy Sven Davies.