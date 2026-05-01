School District 204 Board of Education Announces Vacancy

Indian Prairie Unit School District 204 Administration Offices are located at 780 Shoreline Drive in DuPage County. The school district serves nearly 27,400 students from the Illinois communities of Naperville, Aurora, Bolingbrook and Plainfield, in DuPage and Will counties. District 204 is home to three high schools: Waubonsie Valley, Neuqua Valley and Metea Valley. (PN File Photo)

School District 204 Report

Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education member Justin Karubas has announced his resignation effective May 24, 2026. His term was set to expire in 2027.

The Board is now seeking a qualified individual to fill the vacant seat. Interested applicants must submit the following materials by 4PM on Wed., May 13, 2026:

Cover letter outlining your interest in the position and what skills and experiences you bring to the role.

Resume that includes a summary of education and/or community involvement, along with your address, phone number, and email.

Submit your application materials here .



Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for appointment to the Board of Education, candidates must:

Be a United States citizen

Be at least 18 years of age

Be a resident of Illinois and District 204 for at least one year

Be a registered voter

File an economic interest statement as required by the Illinois Governmental Ethics Act

Next Steps

Applications will be reviewed following the May 13 deadline.

Interviews will be scheduled after May 20.

Candidate interviews will be held on May 26 – 27.

The Board expects to select a candidate on May 28, 2026.

Candidates must be available for an interview in the evening on either May 26 or 27. They also will need to be available for a Board Retreat the morning of May 30, a Starting Right Workshop the evening of June 2, and to be sworn in at the Board Meeting on June 8.

The individual appointed will serve until the next school board election in April 2027.

For additional information, please contact Michelle Carter, Board of Education Secretary, at (630) 375-3010.