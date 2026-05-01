Mayor Scott Wehrli Presents the 2026 Naperville State of the City Address on May 7

The community is welcome to join Mayor Scott Wehrli as he highlights the city’s success to date as a vibrant community where excellent jobs create popular everyday products and transform innovative, future-oriented ideas into reality, as well as how so much more – leaders, athletes, entrepreneurs – is being “Made in Naperville.”

The State of the City is set from 11AM to 1PM Thurs., May 7. The presentation will begin around 12PM Noon at Embassy Suites by Hilton-Chicago Naperville.

Hosted by the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, this annual tradition, established in 1989 back when Mayor Peg Price led the City, allows attendees to learn how to advance Naperville’s mission and vision while connecting with local civic and business leaders.

Tickets to the luncheon are $85 for Chamber Members and $100 for Community Members. Sponsored tables are $1,250 for 10 Guests.

Event registration and more information are available on the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Embassy Suites by Hilton-Chicago Naperville is located at 1823 Abriter Court, Naperville, IL 60563.