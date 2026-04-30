Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: May 1-3

Looking for a fun way to spend your weekend in Naperville? From dining at delicious local restaurants to enjoying live music, special events, and activities for all ages, there’s something happening around every corner. Keep an eye on the ever-changing forecast as you plan your outings—and don’t miss the colorful spring flowers in local landscapes. Note also many wildflowers, now in full bloom along the Riverwalk and at Knoch Knolls Park, add an extra touch of spring to weekend adventures.

Along the way, pick up a copy of the May issue of Positively Naperville, a publication featuring new experiences, local events and plenty of moments that make May so memorable.

Just be mindful that Riverwalk geese are nesting and preparing for goslings. You don’t want to disturb them by getting too close! They’re known to have hissy fits.

Friday

Commencement 2026 Weekend at North Central College runs May 1-3

All weekend at North Central College

Welcome to all families and friends of graduates as the Naperville community joins the College in honoring the Class of 2026 during this special milestone. The Commencement Ceremony, a ticketed event, is set for 10AM Sun., May 3, in the Wilde Res/Rec Center. More info and schedule at www.northcentralcollege.edu/commencement.

Bill Jacobs Volkswagen hosts family event to showcase ‘May the Fourth’

Visit during showroom hours, May 1, May 2 and May 4.

Bill Jacobs Volkswagen begins hosting a three-day family event Fri., May 1. The special event also is scheduled Sat., May 2, and Mon., May 4, Bill Jacobs is partnering with Yorkville’s Life Size Prop Shop to bring several life-size sci-fi figures into the Naperville showroom for the “May the Fourth” weekend. Free to attend, family friendly, open to the public during regular showroom hours at 2211 Aurora Avenue.

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. And this weekend Kreger’s is back with brats on the grill. Let Tim and Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-made salads, fresh-baked buns, pickles, desserts and more. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com. Call today for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday.

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Fridays and Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

2026 Naperville VFW Benefit Plant Sale Pick Up

1-5PM at the Naperviille VFW – 908 Jackson Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Remember to pick up previously-ordered plants from 1PM to 5PM Fri., May 1, at the Naperville VFW, 908 Jackson Avenue. Note, also a limited inventory will be available “First Come, First Served!” Cash or Check ONLY / Partial listing will include begonias, geraniums, impatiens, calibrachoas, coleus, petunias, verbena, zinnias, an assortment of ornamental grasses, veggies, herbs, and many other garden favorites in hanging baskets, 6″, 4.5″, and 3.5″ pots. Plus colorful mixed plant baskets that will be perfect for gift giving – just an idea with Mother’s Day right around the corner. Come early to snag the best picks—when they’re gone, they’re gone! All proceeds benefit the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873.

Saturday

Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Fight Hunger 5K, 10K, 1-Mile Fun Run

7:30AM at Cantigny Park – 1 S. 151 Winfield Rd., Wheaton, IL 60189