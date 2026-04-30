Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: May 1-3

Looking for a fun way to spend your weekend in Naperville? From dining at delicious local restaurants to enjoying live music, special events, and activities for all ages, there’s something happening around every corner. Keep an eye on the ever-changing forecast as you plan your outings—and don’t miss the colorful spring flowers in local landscapes. Note also many wildflowers, now in full bloom along the Riverwalk and at Knoch Knolls Park, add an extra touch of spring to weekend adventures.
Along the way, pick up a copy of the May issue of Positively Naperville, a publication featuring new experiences, local events and plenty of moments that make May so memorable.
Just be mindful that Riverwalk geese are nesting and preparing for goslings. You don’t want to disturb them by getting too close! They’re known to have hissy fits.
Friday
Commencement 2026 Weekend at North Central College runs May 1-3
All weekend at North Central College
Welcome to all families and friends of graduates as the Naperville community joins the College in honoring the Class of 2026 during this special milestone. The Commencement Ceremony, a ticketed event, is set for 10AM Sun., May 3, in the Wilde Res/Rec Center. More info and schedule at www.northcentralcollege.edu/commencement.
Bill Jacobs Volkswagen hosts family event to showcase ‘May the Fourth’
Visit during showroom hours, May 1, May 2 and May 4.
Bill Jacobs Volkswagen begins hosting a three-day family event Fri., May 1. The special event also is scheduled Sat., May 2, and Mon., May 4, Bill Jacobs is partnering with Yorkville’s Life Size Prop Shop to bring several life-size sci-fi figures into the Naperville showroom for the “May the Fourth” weekend. Free to attend, family friendly, open to the public during regular showroom hours at 2211 Aurora Avenue.
Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus
10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563
Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. And this weekend Kreger’s is back with brats on the grill. Let Tim and Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-made salads, fresh-baked buns, pickles, desserts and more. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com. Call today for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday.
Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.
10AM to 5PM Fridays and Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.
Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.
2026 Naperville VFW Benefit Plant Sale Pick Up
1-5PM at the Naperviille VFW – 908 Jackson Ave. Naperville, IL 60540
Remember to pick up previously-ordered plants from 1PM to 5PM Fri., May 1, at the Naperville VFW, 908 Jackson Avenue. Note, also a limited inventory will be available “First Come, First Served!” Cash or Check ONLY / Partial listing will include begonias, geraniums, impatiens, calibrachoas, coleus, petunias, verbena, zinnias, an assortment of ornamental grasses, veggies, herbs, and many other garden favorites in hanging baskets, 6″, 4.5″, and 3.5″ pots. Plus colorful mixed plant baskets that will be perfect for gift giving – just an idea with Mother’s Day right around the corner. Come early to snag the best picks—when they’re gone, they’re gone! All proceeds benefit the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873.
Saturday
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Fight Hunger 5K, 10K, 1-Mile Fun Run
7:30AM at Cantigny Park – 1 S. 151 Winfield Rd., Wheaton, IL 60189
Join NIFB for the 13th annual Fight Hunger 5K I 10K I 1-Mile run/walk, taking place at Cantigny Park in Wheaton on May 2, 2026. Expect a morning filled with delicious food, fitness, fun, and entertainment for the whole family. This memorable event unites nearly 1,700 individuals, spanning all ages and backgrounds, in a shared mission to support our Northern Illinois neighbors and cultivate vibrant, flourishing communities. Registration at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Wheaton/FightHunger.
Shop The Block at Block 59
11AM to 4PM at Block 59 – 404 Route 59, Naperville, IL 60540
Shop The Block – A Market For Mom And More is your go-to shopping event of the season! Set outdoors on the green at Naperville’s must-visit destination, Block59, and happening just in time for Mother’s Day—when spring is in full bloom—this curated market brings together a lineup of local makers, artists, and small businesses. It’s the perfect place to find thoughtful handcrafted gifts, local luxuries, and treats for anyone and everyone.
Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open at its new location every day!
Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.
Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open again for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now hiring servers, bussers, greeters, cooks, etc., to support its new Naperville location at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. Anyone looking for an opportunity with a growing food service business that values hard work and community is welcome to take a look and apply here: hubs.ly/Q03YbRWc0. (For more information about Rosie’s co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how the restaurant helps support the mission of the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, click here and check out an earlier post on this website that helps tell the history of this diner with a purpose, also a tribute to Rosie the Riveter.)
SHO KALBI Steakhouse is open
The recently established SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is now open 4:30PM to 9:30PM Wednesdays through Mondays (Closed Tuesdays) at 2764 Aurora Avenue.
Open since December, SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is prepared to serve dinners six days a week, Wednesday through Monday. The refined Korean and Japanese dining experience presents a barbecue destination with a delicious menu featuring premium beef and everything fresh for the best flavor and tenderness. For the menu and/or reservations, visit www.shokalbi.com. Also, make reservations by calling (331) 249-6684. Find plenty of convenient free parking right outside SHO.
Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub
11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville
Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s.
Sunday
Reserve a Table at Mesón Sabika
11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540
Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Look ahead to Mother’s Day! Reserve a table to celebrate Mom.
Century Walk Tours Every Day
Enjoy local history through the eyes of artists around the clock during daylight!
The recently published 88-page Naperville Century Walk Public Art Guide to more than 50 locations featuring local stories with public art by renowned artists is now in its second printing. Free copies again are available at the Naperville Municipal Center. If you don’t see it on the table with other local information, perhaps let the security greeter know at entrance to City Hall. When you have a colorful copy, keep it handy in your car. Then from time to time, take a self-guided free-winding art tour throughout downtown Naperville in between meals any day— winter, spring, summer or fall!
See what’s new for spring! Shop & Dine Downtown
No matter the season, find plenty to do throughout downtown Naperville where gift certificates are good choices!
Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are valid for use at more than 150-plus downtown shops, spas, restaurants and Hotel Indigo. Designed to celebrate every season, gift cards may be purchased in any amount from $10-$500. Check out the downtown directory for the full listing of establishments accepting gift cards. Note also, Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are available for purchase at the Downtown Naperville Alliance, 131 West Jefferson Avenue, Suite 223, 9AM-3PM Monday thru Friday.
And be prepared for the annual return of the Riverwalk Duck Race at 11AM Fri., June 5. Raffle tickets ($10 each) went on sale April 20. Be first on your block to take a quack. go.rallyup.com/riverwalk-duck-race/Campaign/Details.