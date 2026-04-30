Naperville Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire 500 Block of South Route 59

Smoldering fire extinguished in commercial building in the 500 Block of South Route 59, north of 83rd Street. No injuries reported. Estimated damage is $100,000. (PN file photos are used to help flag reports about Naperville Fire Department and Police Department responses to emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert by day and by night. Bystanders always are appreciated for calling 911. Stay safe.)

Naperville Fire Department Report

At 05:17AM on Thursday, April 30, 2026, the Naperville Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received an activation on the fire alarm board for a commercial property on 500 block of South Route 59. The Naperville ECC immediately dispatched a Still Alarm assignment consisting of a single fire suppression unit. Truck 7 arrived on the scene and reported nothing showing from the front of the building.

Upon investigation, firefighters noted an odor of something burning and light smoke in the area. The response was immediately upgraded to a General Alarm, adding 3 engines, 1 additional ladder truck, 2 medic units, a heavy rescue, and 2 Battalion Chiefs. Initial arriving companies completed a 360-degree survey of the structure, provided an on-scene report, and established command.

A search of the commercial occupancy was completed, and a small fire was found that had been partially extinguished by the building’s fire sprinkler system. Crews overhauled the fire area and extinguished the remaining smoldering fire.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Aurora Fire Department, the City of Naperville Transportation Engineering and Development Department, NICOR, and the DuPage County Health Department. Damage is estimated at $100,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported.

Report submitted by Stephen Shink CFO, Deputy Chief, Naperville Fire Department