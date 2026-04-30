Naperville Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire 3000 Block of Tussell Street

Firefighters extinguish structure fire 3000 Block of Tussell Street, south of 95th Street and west of Naperville Plainfield Road. No injuries reported. Estimated damage is $50,000. (PN file photos are used to help flag reports about Naperville Fire Department and Police Department responses to emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert by day and by night. Bystanders always are appreciated for calling 911. Stay safe.)

Naperville Fire Department Report

At 1:53PM on Thurs., April 30, the Naperville Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 911 call for a possible structure fire at residential property on the 3000 block of Tussell Street. The Naperville ECC immediately dispatched a General Alarm assignment consisting of 3 engines, 2 ladder trucks, 2 medic units, a heavy rescue, and 2 Battalion Chiefs.

Initial arriving companies completed a 360-degree survey of the structure, provided an on-scene report, and established command. A search of the residential occupancy was completed, and a fire was found at the rear of the structure. All occupants of the residence were evacuated before the arrival of the fire department. Crews overhauled the fire area and extinguished the fire, ensuring the hazard was contained.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the City of Naperville Transportation Engineering and Development Department and the Naperville Police Department. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

The cause of the fire has been deemed unintentional. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported. No civilians were displaced because of the fire.

Report submitted by Stephen Shink CFO, Deputy Chief, Naperville Fire Department.