Movies With Tarek – ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Twenty years later, and the competitive fashion world is still bringing the heat. The Devil Wears Prada 2 has class. It is an enticing sequel in which themes from the first film are woven into something bigger. The dynamics between the mean boss, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), and awesome assistant, Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), are a knockout.

I was compelled by The Devil Wears Prada 2 because the direction is original and the message has a purpose. The A-team of actors still glimmer with glamour and success.

Andy has been working in the journalism industry and chasing stories. She finds her way back to a job with the fictional high-fashion magazine, Runway, under the supervision of Miranda. The compelling aspect to this storyline is that Andy is focused on finding stories. However, her stories may get ugly due to the rivalry with Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt). The two women were competitive co-workers under Miranda back in the original Devil Wears Prada. The fashion industry may be in shambles, and the luxurious world they live in may be inturmoil. Overall, the new film maintains its unique glory by creating a sequel based on many of the same accomplishmentsthat made the first film so popular.

From stylized dresses to clingy egos, The Devil Wears Prada 2 pours like an expensive bottle of champagne full of delights. Watching Andy navigate the complicated game of fashion and journalism under Miranda again is a treat. Thankfully she still has Nigel (Stanley Tucci) by her side. The amazing clothing and last-minute travels still speak to audiences.

When the conflict between Andy and Emily gets going, the heat is on. The two characters continue to struggle with a love-hate relationship that viewers enjoyed from the first film. At the same time though, there are several reminders throughout the movie of how industries have changed channels over the past twenty years. This natural evolution was handled creatively in the narrative. Still, there are scenes that feel overwritten, yet the setup is still stellar. I was fascinated throughout The Devil Wears Prada 2 because the film has so much to offer. I was sold on many fronts.

Audiences will find themselves curious about Andy primarily because her new priorities put her in places to pitch more stories. In the first film, she was dealing with Miranda and her wardrobe, this time she is trying to play a major role in the story about wardrobes. While Andy deals with her writing, she also must deal with Miranda (as her boss) and Emily (as her rival). The film is a glorious sequel. The personal connections and incredible fashion still manage to rise and shine.

Three out of four stars.