Kidsmatter 2 Us – Stressed About Tests? How To Reduce Test Anxiety in Young People

Springtime brings high-stakes testing for children and teens—from the Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR) for grades 3–8, to the Illinois Science Assessment, to the ACT for high school juniors. When combined with benchmark testing and final exams, it’s no surprise that many students experience test anxiety that can impact both their mental health and their ability to show what they truly know.

Test anxiety can sometimes create a cycle—when a student struggles on one test, the next can feel even more overwhelming. Over time, young people may begin to label themselves as “bad at tests.” But it’s important to remember: a test does not define a child’s intelligence, potential or future. With the right support and strategies, every student can build confidence and approach testing with a stronger, more positive mindset.

The good news is that parents, caregivers and teachers can make a meaningful difference.

Preparation: Building Confidence Through Practice

Establish a consistent routine for studying or preparing for tests like the ACT—predictability helps reduce stress.

Encourage active study methods such as flashcards, practice questions or memory games to make learning engaging and effective.

When possible, use timed practice tests so students become familiar with the format and pacing.

Encouragement: Remind students that preparation is not about perfection—it’s about progress. Every step they take builds confidence.

Physical and Mental Connections: Supporting the Whole Child

Prioritize sleep, balanced nutrition and hydration in the days leading up to a test—these are powerful tools for focus and calm.

Encourage frequent movement breaks and time outdoors to refresh both body and mind.

Create a calm, comfortable and distraction-free study environment.

Encouragement: When students take care of their bodies, they are also taking care of their minds. Feeling good physically can make a big difference emotionally.

Test Day and Beyond: Keeping Perspective

Keep the morning routine as normal and predictable as possible to create a sense of stability.

Offer simple reminders: “You are prepared. Just do your best.” Encourage deep breathing if anxiety arises.

After the test, focus on effort, growth and strengths in many areas—not just the score.

Encouragement: Help students remember: doing their best is enough. One test is just one moment in a much bigger journey.

A Final Thought for Students and Families

Every child has unique strengths, talents, and potential that go far beyond any test score. With encouragement, preparation and support, students can learn not only how to manage test anxiety—but also how to believe in themselves.

At KidsMatter, we believe every young person has the ability to Dream. Believe. Become.

For additional information, visit KidsMatter at kidsmatter2us.org.