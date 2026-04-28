Visit Naperville – May Is a Month of Celebrations in Naperville

Whether it’s a recent graduation, celebrating Mom on Mother’s Day weekend, or the arrival of recent blooms, May is a month of joy and excitement. The community has many ways to help steer plans and enjoy these different celebrations with family and friends.

The dining scene in Naperville explodes at this time of year with outdoor seating, private dining rooms and group friendly party rooms. Vai’s Italian features a four-season semiprivate patio with a firepit making it perfect for post-graduation dinners or private parties. Empire Burger’s rooftop is officially open and is an ideal spot to bring your group to celebrate a graduation. This spot, overlooking the river and Water Street, offers a full glimpse of the enthusiasm and energy the month of May brings to Naperville.

There are many ways to celebrate Mom on Mother’s Day weekend. Mother’s Day Brunch starting at 9:30AM at CityGate Grille is a winning choice for the family. Pricing for the brunch includes a discounted price for kids ages 5-12. Pinot’s Palette is offering a special Mother’s Day painting class for purchase from 11AM – 1PM. The whole family can enjoy a creative activity, while sipping, painting and chatting. Check out the “Build a Bouquet” ticketed event taking place in downtown starting at 10AM on May 9.

As the days get warmer, enjoy the planned events in Naperville. Gentleman’s Ride and Motorcycle Show is taking place on May 17 on Water Street. Dapperly dressed gentlemen and ladies will be riding the streets of Naperville. This event is open to the public and is family-friendly with local bands and fun energy.

“Shop the Block” is a new event this year where you’ll find local artists and small businesses showcasing handcrafted gifts and treats on May 2 at Block 59.

Last, but not least, don’t forget to purchase your rubber duck this month for the annual duck race, taking place on June 5, sponsored by the Downtown Naperville Alliance and Castle Jeep Naperville and benefiting the Naperville Riverwalk Foundation.

Contact me, Julie Byrne (jbyrne@naper.org), at Visit Naperville for help with your visitors, groups and large special events. Creating memorable experiences has never been easier!