Naperville Residents Invited To ‘Chat With the Chief’ on May 6

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres invites the community to chat with him and other members of the Naperville Police Department on Wednesday, May 6. This informal meet-and-greet is part of the Naperville Police Department’s Chat with the Chief series. It will be held from 2 to 3:30PM on May 6 at Stan’s Donuts, 408 S. Route 59 in Naperville.

At Chat with the Chief, attendees should not expect a presentation or formal agenda, but rather informal conversation in a relaxed atmosphere. Residents are encouraged to stop by at any time during the event, which will include complimentary hot brewed coffee, courtesy of Stan’s.

“Residents that come to Chat with the Chief get direct access to myself and members of my senior staff to talk about their concerns, ask questions about public safety, and learn more about how we police in Naperville,” said Chief Arres. “I can’t stress how valuable it is for us to hear directly from residents and truly understand the concerns and priorities of the people we’re sworn to protect.”

Chat with the Chief is typically hosted several times each year in various locations throughout the city. For more information about Chat with the Chief, visit www.naperville.il.us/npd/chatwithchief.

Any business owner or manager interested in hosting a future Chat with the Chief at their Naperville location is encouraged to email npdpio@naperville.il.us.