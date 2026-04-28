Extra! Extra! Positively Naperville’s May Issue Is Extra Early!

Hello, PN Readers and Others!

Considering the way the calendar flips, we got lucky this month. The May issue of Positively Naperville will hit the distribution racks a little early. Look for the May issue beginning Wed., April 29.

Longtime readers likely know the May issue always is dedicated to Naperville Memorial Day observances and chockfull of other happenings throughout the month. We always regret running out of print space to preview all the happenings in this active community.

Perhaps Save the April Centerfold

All that said, let us remind readers the centerfold of the April issue is a keepsake.

With a headline “Get to know the candidates before Election Day, November 3,” the centerfold includes the long list of Democratic and Republican candidates running in the Midterm Election to serve Naperville residents in Washington, Springfield, Wheaton (DuPage County) and Joliet (Will County). With high hopes, PN always aims to inform the community about upcoming elections to produce an educated voter turn out of dedicated, freedom-loving citizens.

Quite frankly, ever since 1999 when we began keeping track, we’ve been passionate, aiming to inspire voters to become educated before they head to the polls. More about those findings in the upcoming months.

This online message simply is a reminder that Naperville voters might benefit from pulling out the centerfold of the April issue to keep in a safe place in advance of the Midterm Election season, likely to rev up late this summer.

During the upcoming campaign season, our aim will be to list opportunities to engage with candidates who host open houses and meet-and-greet events to help enlighten voters. Debates, forums and fundraisers also could be listed.

Meanwhile, be sure to mark your calendar for Tues., Nov. 3 when polls will be open from 6AM to 7PM. You can bet, this publication will remind you!

April 2026 issue becomes a thing of the past

Note also, today, April 28, is the last day the April issue will be available at the N.E.W.S. distribution racks throughout town. Our aim for April was to headline the time to “Rejuvenate, Restore, Repurpose, Renew. Return to cherished values and good nature in springtime.”

And if you’re digging for springtime, remember to call J.U.L.I.E. at 811 before beginning any backyard project or excavation around your home.

And there’s more…

Thanks for reading! And thanks for all help to keep our community safe by remembering the Crime Stoppers number: (630) 420-6006. If you see something suspicious always call in a report no matter what.

—Stephanie Penick, Publisher, Editor and Whatever