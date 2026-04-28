Bulk Brush Collection Begins May 4 in Naperville

Free, Annual Program Can Be Tracked Through Interactive Online Map

The City of Naperville’s annual 2026 Curbside Bulk Brush Collection program begins the week of May 4. This program allows residents to dispose of large quantities of unbundled tree and shrub branches for free.

The City is divided into five collection areas, each corresponding to a regular garbage collection day. The collection cycle in each district takes one full week to complete, pending weather and unforeseen circumstances. Residents can view the City’s interactive brush collection map at www.naperville.il.us/brushcollection to track collection progress in their neighborhood.

The Curbside Bulk Brush Collection schedule for May and June 2026 is as follows

Homes with garbage collection on this day: Must put branches by the curb no later than: Branches will be collected once during the week of: Monday Sunday, May 3 May 4-8 Tuesday Sunday, May 10 May 11-15 Wednesday Sunday, May 17 May 18-22 Thursday Monday, May 25 May 26-29 Friday Sunday, May 31 June 1-5

Residents must place brush on the parkway (the grassy area between the sidewalk and the street) the Sunday before collection begins in each area, with one exception. For residents with garbage collection on Thursday, brush should be placed on the curb on Monday, May 25, with collection beginning Tuesday, May 26, due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Brush collection crews will make only one pass through each neighborhood. Brush put out after the crews have passed will not be collected. Follow these guidelines to help brush collection crews efficiently and safely collect brush.

Bulk Brush Collection Specifications

Branches must measure between 3 and 8 feet long and be no greater than 6 inches in diameter.

Stack branches neatly on the parkway in front of a home, with cut ends facing toward the street.

Place branches with thorns in a separate pile.

Brush piles must not be tied or bundled.

Brush piles should not be badly tangled.

Brush will only be collected from the front of each residence, not from the rear of homes or along busy roadways. Busy roadways are considered four-lane roads with speed limits over 30 mph.

Not Accepted During Bulk Brush Collection

If a brush pile contains anything other than branches, it will not be collected.

Brush piles that contain nails, metal, stones, root balls, stumps, plant material or lumber will not be collected.

Willow whips, vines and shorter branches must be bagged and placed out on a resident’s regular garbage day. A yard waste sticker must be attached to each bag, container or

bundle placed at the curb for collection.

Tree trunks, roots, root balls and logs are not accepted in brush collection but may be disposed of with regular garbage. Please note there is a 32-gallon can and a 60-pound weight limit.

A tag will be attached to any brush pile that is not picked up, explaining why it was not collected. From now through Dec. 11, 2026, residents also may dispose of bagged or bundled brush each week through the City’s Yard Waste Collection program. More information is available at www.naperville.il.us/yardwaste.

For complete information on the Curbside Bulk Brush Collection program, visit www.naperville.il.us/brushcollection or call the Department of Public Works at (630) 420-6095. To receive notifications regarding Curbside Bulk Brush collection via Naper Notify, which delivers messages through a phone call, text message, email, or a smart phone notification, visit www.napernotify.com.