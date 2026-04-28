American Red Cross to Honor Naperville Native as 2026 Global Citizenship Hero

The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago is honoring Rima Ziuraitis of Naperville, as this year’s Global Citizenship Hero at the organization’s 24th Annual Heroes Breakfast. The event will be held 7:30-10AM on Wednesday, May 6 from at the Hilton Chicago.

Rima Ziuraitis has dedicated significant time to humanitarian efforts connected to the conflict in Ukraine. After years of advocacy and volunteer work, Ziuraitis left her career in corporate finance and traveled to Ukraine, where she trained in tactical medicine and began teaching basic lifesaving medical skills. In 2025, she joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a combat medic, supporting medical teams at stabilization stations that treat wounded civilians and military personnel. Inspired by her Lithuanian heritage, she says she felt called to serve where her skills were most needed. Through her work, Ziuraitis demonstrates a strong commitment to humanitarian service and the impact individuals can make in supporting others during times of crisis.

The Heroes Breakfast was established to raise public awareness of local heroes who exemplify the values of the Red Cross. Since 2002, the organization has recognized more than 200 extraordinary individuals committed to helping others and providing support when disaster strikes.

The 2026 Class of Heroes will be recognized across twelve categories and were selected by an independent committee of business and civic leaders. The Red Cross pays tribute to these inspiring individuals through their remarkable stories, which will be highlighted during the event. For the complete list of 2026 Heroes, visit RedCross.org/Heroes.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org.