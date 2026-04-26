Poppy Days are soon here again to help commemorate Memorial Day, May 25

Above / Poppy Days provide a meaningful way to help youngsters value the sacrifices that are observed every Memorial Day. (PN File Photo, A Memorable Favorite)

Memorial Day is the time set aside on the last Monday in May to commemorate American military personnel that died in all wars, recognizing and honoring the families that served by giving the ultimate sacrifice.

Since World War I, the poppy has been an enduring symbol of remembrance, a way for all ages to acknowledge and appreciate service.

According to the American Legion website, “The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed during battle following the publication of the wartime poem ‘In Flanders Fields.’ The poem was written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D. while serving on the front lines.”

Since the 1920s, the poppy has helped to memorialize the honorable soldiers who fought and died while serving.

During the City Council Meeting on May 19, a Mayoral Proclamation will designate 2026 VFW Buddy Poppy Days in Naperville to be May 20-24. Another proclamation recognized Mon., May 25, as Memorial Day as well as the National Moment of Remembrance at 3PM.

2026 Buddy Poppy Days are May 20 through May 24

The annual Buddy Poppy Day solicitation will take place from Wed., May 20, through Sun., May 24, throughout Naperville. Volunteers are welcome to fill the shifts at the various stores and shopping centers the week prior to Memorial Day, May 25, 2026.

The signup sheet to volunteer for Buddy Poppy distribution can be found at www.volunteersignup.org/7WMJK.

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up for a shift or two or several, if possible. Enlist friends and family. The success of this year’s Buddy Poppy campaign depends directly on the level of participation of members of the Judd Kendall VFW and Naperville American Legion as well the community volunteers.

Perhaps keep some pocket change and dollar bills handy to slip into the collection containers during Poppy Days. All donations are welcome.

Thanks to all volunteers for helping to make a difference

As in the past, poppy supplies will be available for pickup in the VFW conference room on the lower level of the VFW, located at 908 W. Jackson Ave. Organizers advise picking up poppies and collection jugs in advance of a shift. Plan to collect supplies at a time when the Canteen is open.

Questions? Contact Bob Colby at bob_colby@comcast.net or Nancy Marinello at nancymarinello@yahoo.com.

Wear a Buddy Poppy proudly, especially on Memorial Day

Know a Veteran who’d like to walk or ride in the parade?

Members of VFW Post 3873 and American Legion Post 43 again will participate in Memorial Day services as well as the Memorial Day Parade on Mon., May 25, 2026.

Paul Hinterlong again is accepting reservations to ride in vintage vehicles. To reserve a spot contact Hinterlong at (630) 470-5639.

Kindly note that only Veterans and Active Duty personnel will be walking in the Veterans’ group during the parade. Any Veteran with children or other family members will be able to ride the Naperville Trolley designated for Veterans.

Veterans unable to walk the parade route who would like to ride in a vintage or classic car were invited to submit their name, branch of service, conflict served and contact phone number to Paul Hinterlong. Requests for a car should have been made by May 14. Any Veteran who did not request a vehicle will be able to ride in the Naperville Trolley on May 25.

Looking toward Memorial Day, plans are to continue featuring the regular schedule of events, noted 2026 Memorial Day Parade Chairman Leo Jaime, Past Commander of the VFW.

Spectators are welcome on Memorial Day as Veterans resume their normal day of activities, honoring this nation’s fallen brothers and sisters, and families that have given the ultimate sacrifice.

Red, white and blue are the colors of the day when spectators stand and applaud all along the parade route in appreciation as units of Veterans march in the Naperville Memorial Day Parade, a local tradition that dates back nearly 100 years, noted Jaime.

Schedule for Memorial Day Observances at local sites

7:45AM Service at City Hall (Dan Shanower Memorial)

8:15AM Service at G.A.R. Monument in Naperville Cemetery (south side)

8:35AM Service at Veterans Park and Gold Star Families Memorial (100 E. Gartner Road)

9AM Service at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery (911 North Avenue)

9:25AM Service at Burlington Square (307 N. Ellsworth Street)

Memorial Day Parade / Official Parade Start 10:30AM

10AM Parade Line-up (vicinity of West Street and Jackson Avenue)

10:15AM Veterans step off to start parade 10:20 Service at Riverwalk Memorial (during parade) along Jackson Avenue near Webster Street, then east to Washington Street, north to Benton for a turn east and over to Central Park for a 30-minute observance with music performed by the Naperville Municipal Band.

Observance in Central Park at Noon

At 12 Noon the community is welcome to a Memorial Day Observance at the Naperville Community Concert Center in Central Park (approximate start time following the parade.) A 30-minute concert of patriotic music performed by the Naperville Municipal Band includes brief speeches, wreath laying and remembrances for the individual sacrifices that give this day special significance for the freedom it represents.

The National Moment of Remembrance

The National Moment of Remembrance is an annual event set for 3PM on Memorial Day. No matter what time zone, the 3PM time was chosen as a time to pause and reflect because mid-afternoon is when many Americans are enjoying their freedoms on Memorial Day, including a day at Centennial Beach.

One more thing about the Memorial Day Parade

A ‘Rain and Cancellation Policy’ is in place. The decision to cancel the parade is made by the Naperville Police Department just prior to the parade. The intent is to march unless rain is very bad or the weather is dangerous, organizers say. In the event of cancellation, this website will post the news. Thanks for reading.

Editor’s Note / Click here to 2025 James Hoch Photos / Jim Hoch reports the process of placing flags at all cemeteries and military memorials will begin soon.