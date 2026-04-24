NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE FINE AND PERFORMING ARTS CALENDAR FOR MAY 2026

Wentz Concert Hall is located in the North Central College Fine and Performing Arts Center, 171 E. Chicago Avenue, just steps from downtown Naperville with plenty of restaurants. Consider dinner and the show. (PN File Photo)

7PM Friday, May 8 Music: Chicago Sinfonietta presents “American Rhapsody.” Chicago Sinfonietta closes their IGNITE season with a celebration of the many voices that have shaped the American soundscape. The program honors the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary with works including George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, featuring pianist Clayton Stephenson, and William Dawson’s Negro Folk Symphony. The concert also includes a Chicago Sinfonietta-commissioned tribute to jazz legend and Illinois native Miles Davis in honor of his 100th birthday. / Performance on stage at Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets range from $45–65.

7:30PM Saturday, May 30 Music: “Alive and Well” Starring Chicago’s Original Garage Band New Colony Six. Dynasty Entertainment LLC presents a celebration of one of Chicago’s most influential garage bands. For more than five decades, New Colony Six has been a defining force in the city’s 1960s rock scene, producing hits including “I Confess,” “Love You So Much,” and “I Will Always Think About You.” This special performance highlights the band’s lasting legacy while supporting the mission of the Turning Pointe Autism Foundation in Naperville. / Performance on stage at Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets range from $35–50.

North Central College’s 2025–2026 Fine and Performing Arts Season is partially supported by the following sponsors and partners: City of Naperville Special Events and Community Arts Fund, Dommermuth, Cobine, West, Gensler, Philipchuck and Corrigan, Ltd.

These upcoming events are among many ongoing programs at North Central College to enrich and broaden the cultural and academic outlook for the College and community.

North Central offers a variety of venues that accommodate a rich range of local and world-class events, performances and space needs for the public.

For tickets as well as a comprehensive schedule of musical performances, theatrical and dance productions, visit northcentralcollege.edu/show or call the box office at 630-637-SHOW (7469).