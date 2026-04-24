Naperville Park District Launches 2026-2028 Strategic Plan

Above / Naperville Park District Park Board of Commissioners approves the plan and new organizational mission, vision and core values. (PN File Photo, 2001)

Naperville Park District Report

The Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners approved the 2026-2028 Strategic Plan and adopted a new organizational mission and vision statement, and core values at its April 23, 2026, meeting. The plan is meant to serve as a road map for the Park District with the flexibility to adapt to changes in District operations and community interests.

In 2025, the Park District engaged the Northern Illinois University Center for Governmental Studies to facilitate the process to create the 2026-2028 Strategic Plan. The process began with gathering input from stakeholders using a variety of methods, including completion of staff and community focus groups, interviews, and a survey, culminating with a series of leadership workshops resulting in the development of an updated mission, vision, core values, strategic goals and strategic priority areas.

Naperville Park District new mission, vision and values

Mission Statement

We create welcoming recreation and park experiences that support wellness, foster connection, and serve the community’s diverse interests and needs.

Vision Statement

To offer high-quality, innovative, and welcoming experiences that strengthen community bonds, enhance quality of life, and support the well-being of all residents.

Core Values

Wellness and Health – We prioritize the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of our community and staff.

– We prioritize the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of our community and staff. Inclusivity and Accessibility – We provide equitable opportunities and welcoming, accessible spaces for all residents.

– We provide equitable opportunities and welcoming, accessible spaces for all residents. Community Connection and Partnerships – We strengthen connections, foster collaboration, and support personal and community growth.

– We strengthen connections, foster collaboration, and support personal and community growth. Environmental Stewardship and Sustainability – We responsibly care for natural resources, practice sustainability, and promote environmental education.

– We responsibly care for natural resources, practice sustainability, and promote environmental education. Public Safety – We provide safe environments, facilities, and programs through proactive practices and partnerships.

The 2026-2028 Strategic Plan may be viewed online at www.napervilleparks.org/strategicplan.

Editor’s Note / At the time of posting, the April 23, 2026, public board meeting via YouTube had not been posted yet on the NPD website. This post will be updated with the video when it’s available online. Thank you.