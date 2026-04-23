Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: April 24-26

Are you seeking an enjoyable weekend experience in Naperville? Indulge in a variety of delicious restaurants, catch live music and exciting events, and choose from countless fun activities suitable for all ages. Naperville promises memorable experiences around every corner this weekend. Just be sure to check the weather as the forecast is predicted to change regularly. And bluebells are back and blooming beautifully throughout the Riverwalk and Knoch Knolls Park.

May 1 Reminders for Next Friday!

2026 Naperville VFW Benefit Plant Sale Pick Up! Remember to pick up previously-ordered plants from 1PM to 5PM Fri., May 1, at the Naperville VFW, 908 Jackson Avenue. Note, also a limited inventory will be available “First Come, First Served!” Cash or Check ONLY / Partial listing will include begonias, geraniums, impatiens, calibrachoas, coleus, petunias, verbena, zinnias, an assortment of ornamental grasses, veggies, herbs, and many other garden favorites in hanging baskets, 6″, 4.5″, and 3.5″ pots. Plus colorful mixed plant baskets that will be perfect for gift giving – just an idea with Mother’s Day right around the corner. Come early to snag the best picks—when they’re gone, they’re gone! All proceeds benefit the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873.

Deadline to register all entries for the Naperville Memorial Day Parade is May 1. The parade is set to step off at 10:30AM Mon., May 25, along Jackson Avenue, to east to Washington Street, north to Benton, east to Central Park. Find complete details at www.napervillememorialdayparade.org/.

Perhaps leave a May basket of spring flowers on your neighbor’s doorstep, mindful that all things seem possible in the merry month of May! Happy May Day!

Friday

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. And this weekend Kreger’s is back with brats on the grill. Let Tim and Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-made salads, fresh-baked buns, pickles, desserts and more. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com. Call today for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday.

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Fridays and Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Illumination Concert

6:30PM at Naperville Woman’s Club – 14 South Washington Street, Naperville, IL

The Naperville Woman’s Club will host an Illumination Concert on Friday, April 24, featuring the evocative, globally inspired music of Quartet 61. Set in the warm glow of more than 200 candles, the evening promises an intimate and memorable musical experience within the NWC’s historic Clubhouse—known as the Old Stone Church—located at 14 S. Washington Street in downtown Naperville. Tickets available at simpletix.com/e/illumination-concert-tickets.

Brightside Theatre presents ‘Private Lives’

7:30PM at Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall – 31 S. Ellsworth St. Naperville, IL 60540

Wit, charm, and scandal collide in Noël Coward’s sparkling comedy Private Lives. When a divorced couple unexpectedly reunites while honeymooning with their new spouses, chaos—and hilarity—ensues. With razor-sharp dialogue and timeless sophistication, this classic play is a deliciously clever look at love, passion, and the fine line between romance and rivalry. Tickets are $37-$42 and available at ci.ovationtix.com. Performances continue at 7:30PM Saturday and 2PM Sunday.

North Central College presents ‘Rent’

7:30PM at Pfeiffer Hall – 310 E. Benton Ave., Naperville, IL 60540

Department of Theatre presents Rent. Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows a group of young artists and musicians navigating life in New York City’s Lower East Side under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The production explores themes of love, identity, and living for today. This play contains mature themes and language. Performances take place April 23 and 24 at 7:30PM, April 25 at 2PM and 7:30PM, and April 26 at 2PM in Pfeiffer Hall. Tickets are $14 and available at northcentral.vbotickets.com.

Saturday

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open at its new location every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open again for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now hiring servers, bussers, greeters, cooks, etc., to support its new Naperville location at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. Anyone looking for an opportunity with a growing food service business that values hard work and community is welcome to take a look and apply here: hubs.ly/Q03YbRWc0. (For more information about Rosie’s co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how the restaurant helps support the mission of the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, click here and check out an earlier post on this website that helps tell the history of this diner with a purpose, also a tribute to Rosie the Riveter.)

SHO KALBI Steakhouse is open

The recently established SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is now open 4:30PM to 9:30PM Wednesdays through Mondays (Closed Tuesdays) at 2764 Aurora Avenue.

Open since December, SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is prepared to serve dinners six days a week, Wednesday through Monday. The refined Korean and Japanese dining experience presents a barbecue destination with a delicious menu featuring premium beef and everything fresh for the best flavor and tenderness. For the menu and/or reservations, visit www.shokalbi.com. Also, make reservations by calling (331) 249-6684. Find plenty of convenient free parking right outside SHO.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s.

West Suburban Symphony presents ‘Out of This World’

7:30PM at Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E. Chicago Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Gustav Holst’s The Planets will be brought to life in a multimedia performance featuring astronomer José Francisco Salgado, who will share visuals and insights into each planet. Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets avaialble at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/westsubsymphony.

Sunday

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Look ahead to Mother’s Day! Reserve a table to celebrate Mom.

Century Walk Tours Every Day

Enjoy local history through the eyes of artists around the clock during daylight!

The recently published 88-page Naperville Century Walk Public Art Guide to more than 50 locations featuring local stories with public art by renowned artists is now in its second printing. Free copies again are available at the Naperville Municipal Center. If you don’t see it on the table with other local information, perhaps let the security greeter know at entrance to City Hall. When you have a colorful copy, keep it handy in your car. Then from time to time, take a self-guided free-winding art tour throughout downtown Naperville in between meals any day— winter, spring, summer or fall!

See what’s new for spring! Shop & Dine Downtown

No matter the season, find plenty to do throughout downtown Naperville where gift certificates are good choices!

Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are valid for use at more than 150-plus downtown shops, spas, restaurants and Hotel Indigo. Designed to celebrate every season, gift cards may be purchased in any amount from $10-$500. Check out the downtown directory for the full listing of establishments accepting gift cards. Note also, Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are available for purchase at the Downtown Naperville Alliance, 131 West Jefferson Avenue, Suite 223, 9AM-3PM Monday thru Friday.

And be prepared for the annual return of the Riverwalk Duck Race at 11AM Fri., June 5. Raffle tickets ($10 each) went on sale April 20. Be first on your block to take a quack. go.rallyup.com/riverwalk-duck-race/Campaign/Details.

Thanks to everyone who helps keep this community safe.

Still looking for something to do this weekend?

Click here to catch up on Affordable Naperville right here and now on your electronic device, especially if you think sunshine is free.

Take a few minutes to check how the group of Naperville residents seeks to educate taxpayers and ratepayers in the community about reliable and affordable power provided locally.

Read with an open mind to make up your own mind, mindful that science is an ongoing process that involves being curious, asking questions and investigating as well as being willing to change your mind based on new evidence. Thank you for embracing the scientific method. Observe, question, hypothesize, experiment and test, test, test.